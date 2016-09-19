25°
Sport

Fallon goes out a winner as Mustangs secure NRRRL title

Matthew McInerney
| 18th Sep 2016 7:00 PM Updated: 19th Sep 2016 8:26 AM
Hervey Bay rugby league - Hervey Bay Seagulls versus Tigers - Clancy Fallon. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Hervey Bay rugby league - Hervey Bay Seagulls versus Tigers - Clancy Fallon. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT HAS been one of the most emotional weeks in the Murwillumbah Mustangs' history.

Mustangs' stalwart Grant Cook died after he received a head knock during last week's Northern River Regional Rugby League preliminary final against Casino Cougars.

The game was stopped at half-time, and the NRRRL decided to allow Murwillumbah passage to the grand final as they led 8-4 at half time.

The Mustangs family took to Ned Byrne Field in force for today's NRRRL decider against Cudgen Hornets, though few judges gave Murwillumbah a chance against the powerhouse.

 

Murwillumbah Mustang and Anzac Clancy Fallon at home in Smiths Creek.
Murwillumbah Mustang and Anzac Clancy Fallon at home in Smiths Creek. Daniel McKenzie

Murwillumbah's Clancy Fallon, who was part of Hervey Bay Seagulls' minor premiership-winning team in 2015, said he felt "something special was about to happen" before the game.

"I don't know what it was but while we were warming and when we were in the sheds, I just knew something special was going to happen," Fallon said.

"We had no idea how it would go but nobody gave us a chance."

Murwillumbah didn't need luck on its side when every player carried 28-year-old Cook's spirit, and the Mustang produced arguably the most emotionally-driven performance to win 16-14.

While he is newcomer to the squad, Fallon's natural leadership ability was called on at the Mustangs' most vital hour.

He took a number of younger Mustangs under his wing, particularly in the week that followed the late halfback's death.

He said the whole squad lifted to a gear they didn't know they had as they bashed Cudgen out of the contest.

The Mustangs led 14-6 at the break, and held on to win by just two points.

Fallon struggled through tears to explain how he felt.

He, and the wider Mustang family, are understandably devastated at Cook's passing, but had just finished what will be one of the biggest games of their career to win a grand final that means so much more than the silverware they were awarded.

"I can't believe it," Fallon said.

"We've cried together, we've laughed, we've cried again. This week has been terrible but to finish like that..."

Fallon teased retirement leading up to and after last year's Bundaberg Rugby League grand final, but while he ultimately reneged on that decision, the 33-year-old said he was finished.

"After this year with my personal live and everything that's happened on and off the field, I'm happy to say I'm done," Fallon said.

Fallon was famously sent off during last year's BRL grand final, and the forward, who can play prop, second-row and lock, wasn't on the field when the full-time siren sounded this time either.

"I came off with about 10 to go; I did my AC joint," Fallon said.

"It doesn't matter now - we saved the best til last and I'm happily finished."

 

Hervey Bay Seagulls' Clancy Fallon is sent off. Hervey Bay v Past Brothers in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final at Salter Oval. Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Hervey Bay Seagulls' Clancy Fallon is sent off. Hervey Bay v Past Brothers in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final at Salter Oval. Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle Matthew McInerney
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  clancy fallon, cudgen hornets, murwillumbah mustangs, northern rivers regional rugby league, nrrrl, rugby league

Ambo awarded after 1770 boating disaster

Ambo awarded after 1770 boating disaster

WHATEVER condition the 48 passengers rescued from a sinking catamaran were in when they arrived on land in the darkness of night, paramedics were ready.

UPDATE: Four charged after crime spree ends in crash

A driver involved in the three car crash submitted this photo of last night's smash.

Investigations are ongoing.

Fallon goes out a winner as Mustangs secure NRRRL title

Hervey Bay rugby league - Hervey Bay Seagulls versus Tigers - Clancy Fallon. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

IT was one of the most emotional weeks in the Mustangs' history.

Don't dream it's over! Crowded House to play special gigs

Crowded House will return to the Sydney Opera House on September 25 and 26 – almost 20 years to the day of their Farewell to the World gig.

Crowded House fans, don't dream it's over as your band returns

Local Partners

Two Wide Bay nurses lead the way in cancer care

TWO Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service nurses are among the first in Australia to be awarded cancer care credentialing.

Ornamental plant can just take over

Weed of the week

Weed of The Week

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Latest deals and offers

2016 Emmy Awards red carpet fashions

2016 Emmy Awards red carpet fashions

STARS of the small screen are frocked up for US television's night of nights.

  • TV

  • 19th Sep 2016 9:00 AM

Sound of Music star taken by rare form of dementia

Charmian Carr died of complications from a rare form of dementia

Don't dream it's over! Crowded House to play special gigs

Crowded House will return to the Sydney Opera House on September 25 and 26 – almost 20 years to the day of their Farewell to the World gig.

Crowded House fans, don't dream it's over as your band returns

Eldest daughter from Sound of Music has died, age 73

"Sound of Music actress Charmian Carr is seen in an undated photo provided by the Carr family. Carr died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Woodland Hills, Calif., of complications from a rare form of dementia. Carr was best known for her role as the eldest Von Trapp daughter, Liesl, in the academy award winning movie, The Sound of Music. She was 73.

Actress Charmian Carr has died aged 73, after suffering dementia

Megan Gale's wise words for new class of the catwalk

Megan Gale is a judge on the 10th season of Australia's Next Top Model.

NEW Australia's Next Top Model judge nurtures young talent.

Craig blind-sided as Survivor idol play sends him home

Australian Survivor contestant Craig I'Anson.

Craig's departure is one of the biggest game shake-ups this season.

Ben and Andy find reno perfection on The Block

The Block's Ben and Andy in their winning guest bedroom.

SCHOOL teachers top the class with bathroom masterstroke.

PERFECT BRICK HOME, QUIET STREET, SUPERB LOCATION

4 Ripple Street, Burnett Heads 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Not a cent to spend, just move in to this beautiful, three year old home featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, main with en-suite and walk in robe. Second bathroom with...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 $695,000

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

3 LOUNGE ROOMS

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $279,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

349m2 HOME ON 1069 M2 BLOCK WITH A DOUBLE SHED

13 Longview Street, Ashfield 4670

House 5 3 5 $539,000

Situated in a new family friendly estate within close proximity to shopping, Schools, Bundaberg C.B.D and Bargara beach sits this supersized executive family home.

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $340,000

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $285,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $379,900

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

Bundaberg property 'more stable than Mackay or Gladstone'

516 Elliott Heads Rd, Woongarra

IT'S a good time to be an investor in Bundaberg.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.