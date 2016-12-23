Fake tickets prompt warning

SCAM emails claiming to be electronic police infringement notices are popping up in email inboxes across the region, with even our own police officers receiving the bogus tickets.

With Queensland Police recently introducing electronic ticketing, Bundaberg Road Policing Unit officer-in-charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said the fake tickets looked very different to the real thing.

"Unfortunately we've been getting reports lately of people receiving emails, particularly claiming they'd received an infringement and details on how they could make payment on those infringements, in fact a number of police officers have received them ourselves,” he said.

Sgt Arnold said he had received three scam emails to his personal email address.

"To us they're quite obviously a scam, but to the unprepared, there is a risk that some people will pay these fines or click on these links and that could make them vulnerable to cyber attack,” he said.

"We just wanted to make sure with the advent of the new electronic issuing of infringements Queensland Police have rolled out, that people be aware that the only time they will get an infringement in the mail or by email or text, is if they've been stopped by an officer personally or if they've gone through a speed camera.

Sgt Arnold said the quality of legitimate infringement notices was far superior to the fake ones.

"They have the Queensland Police logo, all the offence times, dates and descriptions and looks like a proper, professional notice,” he said.

"Where as a lot of these scams are simply emails that contain four or five lives claiming the person has committed this offence with a monetary amount and a link to click on.

"We just want to urge people to delete the email, don't access it, don't click on it, report the matter to Scamwatch.

"In a worse case scenario if people do pay these fines then these offenders may have access directly to the person's back account.

"If you have any doubt please contact your local police with the email before you take any action in relation to it.”