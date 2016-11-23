Fail... scammers target traffic cop's spouse

SCAMMERS got more than they bargained for when they sent a traffic fine scam to the spouse of a Road Policing Unit officer.

Multiple residents contacted the Mackay Police District Road Policing Unit to advise that they have received an email claiming that the recipient had been fined and encouraging them to click a link to view photo proof.

Further reports were also received in other areas of Queensland.

The title of the email that was received was "Re:Notification 715917018” but it is likely to vary.

The police officer's spouse immediately had concerns, so screen shot the message and forwarded it to local officers.

If you click the link and you will discover malware (malicious software) - likely ransomware.

This is not a legitimate law enforcement email.

The email in circulation does not even claim to be from a specific law enforcement agency.

It does not even specify an individual recipient.

Queensland Police Service traffic offence emails will only be generated to a person if:

You have been stopped for a traffic offence by a police officer

You agree to the receipt of an email from the Queensland Police Service to finalise a fine

Police encourage any one who receives an email like the one in the image not to respond in any way.

Do not click any links or attachments in the email - if you have already, or you do - expect problems.

Have your computer systems properly scanned for malware and report the loss of any personal information or ransomware incidents through A.C.O.R.N (the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network).