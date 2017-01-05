30°
News

Facebook page pokes fun at Leanne Donaldson

Emma Reid
| 5th Jan 2017 2:54 PM
MEME ATTACK: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has been the target of \"online bullying\" after a Facebook page was set up posting memes about her.
MEME ATTACK: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has been the target of \"online bullying\" after a Facebook page was set up posting memes about her. Emma Reid

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FACEBOOK page making fun of Leanne Donaldson hasn't come as a surprise to the Bundaberg MP, who says it's not the first time she's found herself the subject of bullying.

Memes featuring Ms Donaldson and poking fun at the controversies she's been embroiled in lined the public Facebook page Leanne Donaldson Memes.

They included images of Muppets characters Statler and Waldorf, who are known for heckling, with the words "Leanne Donaldson spent $200 on what???”, referring to her purchase of puppets on a ministerial credit card.

Ms Donaldson said the page was set up by local members of the LNP to attack her.

"It's not about anything to do with my representation of the Bundaberg electorate, just personal character assassination, something I have come to expect from the LNP,” she said.

MUPPETS: One of the memes from Leanne Donaldson Memes.
MUPPETS: One of the memes from Leanne Donaldson Memes. Emma Reid

She said she believed being a woman meant she was a target for bullying, especially online, and in a more "personal way” than men would experience.

"Women who challenge the boys' club are threatened, ridiculed and their families brought into it also,” she said.

"Given I have previously disclosed my depression and the impact on me and my family, I am disappointed that the childish and immature administrator of this page thinks that making derogatory Facebook pages is humorous, although it is something I have come to expect from the LNP since I have been the local member.”

Ms Donaldson said behaviour like this was more of a threat to the Bundaberg community and democracy than anything she had done.

She said the only negative consequences of her actions involved herself and no one else.

GUTTER TACTICS: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has vowed to call out bullies.
GUTTER TACTICS: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has vowed to call out bullies. Max Fleet BUN181215WTP1

"It is obvious to me and others who in the LNP is responsible for the page and I call on the LNP executive to condemn such gutter tactics as puerile and unacceptable,” Ms Donaldson said.

"Sadly, though, I expect to see more of this, just as we saw in the previous election, where a misleading Facebook page was also set up by the same LNP members.

"It is clear that those responsible are unable to debate on a policy level and don't have the ability to climb out of the gutter.”

Ms Donaldson said the message to those responsible was clear and it would not make her "go away”.

"This type of activity makes me more determined to protect our community from people like you who like to make fun of others instead of focusing on the things that matter to people, like getting a job or the cost of living, or health and education services,” she said.

GONE: The Facebook page was closed down today.
GONE: The Facebook page was closed down today. Emma Reid

"In the words of a former Australian of the Year, 'the standard you walk past is the standard you accept'.

"And I will call out bullying and threatening behaviour wherever I see it.”

The Facebook page was taken down today.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  facebook leanne donaldson lnp member for bundaberg meme

Facebook page pokes fun at Leanne Donaldson

Facebook page pokes fun at Leanne Donaldson

A FACEBOOK page making fun of Leanne Donaldson hasn't come as a surprise to the Bundaberg MP, who says it's not the first time she's been bullied.

How Facebook is helping the region's safest community

REAL ESTATE: Barolin Esplanade Coral Cove. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Town has little crime because locals go online

UPDATE: Community mourns Branyan man killed in crash

The scene of the serious crash.

Car and motorbike collide in crash

WATCH: Firies help rescue cat and kittens from wall

Firies worked to rescue a mother cat and her kittens from a wall inside a Bundaberg pub.

Felines rescued from inside building

Local Partners

Beach goers asked to take care of valuables over the summer

Holiday makers asked to make sure they keep an eye on keys on the beach

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Rat of Tobruk Noel Branch, pictured far left.

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk

Weekend to be an ordinary one

RELAXING: The weather won't be as good this weekend as it was when Frank Bertoli enjoyed Eliott Heads..

Life's a beach with Craig Holden

Time to grab a bargain at summer book sale

Books will be sold from 50c

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, January 4

STAR WARS: See Rogue One at the Moncrieff today.

Five things you need to know

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

BRITISH public broadcaster the BBC is coming under fire after a TV skit portraying the ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ debuted online this week.

Lloyd Cole reflects on more than a decade of music

Lloyd Cole is an English singer and songwriter, known for his role as lead singer of Lloyd Cole and the Commotions from 1984 to 1989, and for his subsequent solo work.

British artists tells the story behind his songs.

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG has unveiled a new, super thin range of TVs with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.

What's more, you can hang it on your wall with just magnets

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

OWNERS SLASHED PRICE FROM $685,000 NOW SUBMIT OFFERS OVER $620,000 Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand...

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHY BOTHER BUILDING - MODERN WITH THE NECESSITIES

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

VACANT AND READY TO GO - BE SETTLED FOR THE NEW YEAR HERE

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR VALUE FOR MONEY THEN LOOK NO FURTHER THAN HERE - DOUBLE SHED + CARAVAN BAY + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS IN FANTASTIC 100% FLOOD FREE...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!