Facebook page pokes fun at Leanne Donaldson

MEME ATTACK: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has been the target of \"online bullying\" after a Facebook page was set up posting memes about her.

A FACEBOOK page making fun of Leanne Donaldson hasn't come as a surprise to the Bundaberg MP, who says it's not the first time she's found herself the subject of bullying.

Memes featuring Ms Donaldson and poking fun at the controversies she's been embroiled in lined the public Facebook page Leanne Donaldson Memes.

They included images of Muppets characters Statler and Waldorf, who are known for heckling, with the words "Leanne Donaldson spent $200 on what???”, referring to her purchase of puppets on a ministerial credit card.

Ms Donaldson said the page was set up by local members of the LNP to attack her.

"It's not about anything to do with my representation of the Bundaberg electorate, just personal character assassination, something I have come to expect from the LNP,” she said.

MUPPETS: One of the memes from Leanne Donaldson Memes. Emma Reid

She said she believed being a woman meant she was a target for bullying, especially online, and in a more "personal way” than men would experience.

"Women who challenge the boys' club are threatened, ridiculed and their families brought into it also,” she said.

"Given I have previously disclosed my depression and the impact on me and my family, I am disappointed that the childish and immature administrator of this page thinks that making derogatory Facebook pages is humorous, although it is something I have come to expect from the LNP since I have been the local member.”

Ms Donaldson said behaviour like this was more of a threat to the Bundaberg community and democracy than anything she had done.

She said the only negative consequences of her actions involved herself and no one else.

GUTTER TACTICS: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has vowed to call out bullies. Max Fleet BUN181215WTP1

"It is obvious to me and others who in the LNP is responsible for the page and I call on the LNP executive to condemn such gutter tactics as puerile and unacceptable,” Ms Donaldson said.

"Sadly, though, I expect to see more of this, just as we saw in the previous election, where a misleading Facebook page was also set up by the same LNP members.

"It is clear that those responsible are unable to debate on a policy level and don't have the ability to climb out of the gutter.”

Ms Donaldson said the message to those responsible was clear and it would not make her "go away”.

"This type of activity makes me more determined to protect our community from people like you who like to make fun of others instead of focusing on the things that matter to people, like getting a job or the cost of living, or health and education services,” she said.

GONE: The Facebook page was closed down today. Emma Reid

"In the words of a former Australian of the Year, 'the standard you walk past is the standard you accept'.

"And I will call out bullying and threatening behaviour wherever I see it.”

The Facebook page was taken down today.