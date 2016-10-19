29°
Opinion

Facebook likers have their say on Pauline

19th Oct 2016 10:57 AM
One Nation Senators Pauline Hanson poses for a photo before an induction for new senators at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING
One Nation Senators Pauline Hanson poses for a photo before an induction for new senators at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS

Pauline Hanson's popularity is on the rise. They say it is because of her anti-Muslim stance. What do you think?

Perhaps it's because her party seems to be listening to voters' concerns. I contacted all candidates in our recent election and the One Nation candidate was the only party to reply and discuss issues that I have (which were all nothing to do with immigration or Muslim people).

Rachael Jose

What we expect of politicians is that they are Pro-australia! Minorities and immigrants have no right to impose their ways and views on us any more than we can do if we move to their country. If you move to Australia be grateful or be gone.

Erik Levin

Pauline Hanson is real, not a pawn in a major party and does not have to kiss you know what. She is free to say it as she and millions of Aussie are over the failings of the majors to listen to the people.

Peter Watson

"She listens to the people.” Really? Considering she gets nothing but contempt thrown her way excluding a minority of Aussies. How is she listening? She plays to the lowest denominator and thankfully that's not a majority.

Morgan Fenton

C'mon people, let us embrace our diversities, cultures and lingos, foods and our roots.

Susan Benedikt

If all you have got is fish and chip experience you are going to appeal to certain members of society.

Jon Joiner

Maybe cause she is more in touch with the public views than the monkeys we have in at the moment.

Cindy Beutel

It is not a stand against Muslims, it is a stand against anyone who wants to come to Australia, but not live by our laws.

Peter SJ

All she does is flip flop. It used to be the Asians, now it's the Muslims, why can't it just be the redheads?

Joey Hein-inger

As a semi literate idiot, Hanson gives hope to imbeciles everywhere.

Alex Johnson

She knows how to play on people's fear.

Nathan Sutherland

The only female politician standing up for Australia.

Patricia Brown

Because she seems to be the only one who seems to know what is happening. Other politicians go into their ivory towers and lock the doors.

Roslyn Avagliano

Bundaberg News Mail
Bumbling burglar leaves DNA on Ice Break at crime scene

A 42-YEAR-old father of five who left his DNA evidence on a bottle of Ice Break at a burglary crime scene has pleaded guilty in court.

Heartbroken mum remembers 'energetic' boy after Taipan bite

TRYING HARD: Eli Giles, 2, with his mum Brittany at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Toddler in rehabilitaiton learning to swallow, hold head high.

Bundy butcher to give Eli's family a cut

CLOSE TO HOME: The story of Agnes Water toddler Eli Hyland, bitten by a coastal taipan, hit home for South Kolan farmer Rob Cook, whose brother and niece were victims of snake bites.

Bundy butchery help out little Eli

Ice-cream stop saves the lives of tourists at beach

QUICK THINKING: Sherylea Jones and Mick Gray, with Arabella, helped save the lives of two tourists at Elliott Heads.

Complete strangers come together to save tourists

Rowing a timeless hobby for Bundy ladies

THE 5.30am starts, male competition and physical exertion did little to deter one group of women from rowing to their hearts content in the 60s.

Movie feast hits Bundy

LINEUP: TheTurkish film Mustang headlines the Travelling Film Festival in Bundaberg at the Moncrieff Theatre.

In the mood for something different?

700 Coast jobs to fill in one day across sectors

Joanna Kaczmarczyk and Barbara Kwiczala ready for the job show.

One day job bonanza with jobs from more than 60 employers

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Air-con upgrade for Moncrieff theatre

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Cooler theatre on the way

Chuck Berry announces first new album since 1979

ROCK 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry has announced he is releasing new album 'Chuck' - his first studio album since 1979's 'Rock It'.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer split after nine years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

The pair have split up after nine years of marriage.

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

