FACEBOOK FEEDBACK: Readers have their say on free tertiary education

MEMBER for Keppel Brittany Lauga says she believes tertiary education should be free. What do you think?

Seriously Australia, you are creating and encouraging a generation of entitlement. Struggling with rent, let us help. Struggling with tertiary education, here you go. Hand outs are not the answer.

Creating jobs and a sense of achievement is though. Tertiary education is a privilege, not a right!

Anika Visser

The people that are working and paying taxes provide the revenue to assist the government with free tertiary education, only to find that the educators are ridiculing their lifestyles for working and paying their taxes. Time for a rethink, me thinks. Why do we need to give so many people free tertiary education for degrees that are useless as far as assisting the free education beneficiary to obtain their own financial independence and lifestyle of their own, that will not benefit the people or community. Free ain't free, someone has to pay, and usually when you pay for something you expect value for money.

Russell Wood

I don't mind paying mine off. But had a job where I work full time over summer break and they paid $1000 into HECS for me and I thought good. But come tax time I was under tax threshold so ATO gave it back to me. Would of rather it stayed where it was.

Deborah Ward

Paid mine off in three years. Didn't notice it coming out in the tax every fortnight and now still paying tax like a HECS debt so get nice return. Oh well just saying.

Sheree Armstrong

In progressive countries all education including university is free to all no one is disadvantaged.

Richard Morrow

Not necessarily free but definitely should be cheaper (uni in particular). And perhaps the threshold lowered? It keeps getting higher each year and if you are still under it your only choice is to make lump sum payments rather than the more manageable weekly amounts that come out of your pay. You get applauded for going to uni and studying but then get smashed with a huge bill at the end that gets indexed each year. Making it free isn't the solution, but making it slightly cheaper and a fixed amount would definitely be a step in the right direction.

Racheal Heap

Someone has to pay for it. If not the student then the taxpayer. In a user pays world, sorry but in my honest opinion it should the student. I'm still paying mine off by the way.

Luke Griffin

Yes! I'd be happy to still pay for textbooks and such - but getting rid of the big HECS debts would be great.

Jane Ahlstrom