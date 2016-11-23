32°
News

FACEBOOK FEEDBACK: Readers have their say on free tertiary education

23rd Nov 2016 5:00 AM
FREE FOR ALL: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.
FREE FOR ALL: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga. Chris Ison ROK111116cscenic9

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MEMBER for Keppel Brittany Lauga says she believes tertiary education should be free. What do you think?

Seriously Australia, you are creating and encouraging a generation of entitlement. Struggling with rent, let us help. Struggling with tertiary education, here you go. Hand outs are not the answer.

Creating jobs and a sense of achievement is though. Tertiary education is a privilege, not a right!

Anika Visser

The people that are working and paying taxes provide the revenue to assist the government with free tertiary education, only to find that the educators are ridiculing their lifestyles for working and paying their taxes. Time for a rethink, me thinks. Why do we need to give so many people free tertiary education for degrees that are useless as far as assisting the free education beneficiary to obtain their own financial independence and lifestyle of their own, that will not benefit the people or community. Free ain't free, someone has to pay, and usually when you pay for something you expect value for money.

Russell Wood

I don't mind paying mine off. But had a job where I work full time over summer break and they paid $1000 into HECS for me and I thought good. But come tax time I was under tax threshold so ATO gave it back to me. Would of rather it stayed where it was.

Deborah Ward

Paid mine off in three years. Didn't notice it coming out in the tax every fortnight and now still paying tax like a HECS debt so get nice return. Oh well just saying.

Sheree Armstrong

In progressive countries all education including university is free to all no one is disadvantaged.

Richard Morrow

Not necessarily free but definitely should be cheaper (uni in particular). And perhaps the threshold lowered? It keeps getting higher each year and if you are still under it your only choice is to make lump sum payments rather than the more manageable weekly amounts that come out of your pay. You get applauded for going to uni and studying but then get smashed with a huge bill at the end that gets indexed each year. Making it free isn't the solution, but making it slightly cheaper and a fixed amount would definitely be a step in the right direction.

Racheal Heap

Someone has to pay for it. If not the student then the taxpayer. In a user pays world, sorry but in my honest opinion it should the student. I'm still paying mine off by the way.

Luke Griffin

Yes! I'd be happy to still pay for textbooks and such - but getting rid of the big HECS debts would be great.

Jane Ahlstrom

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  brittany lauga facebook feedback opinion tertiary education

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

UPDATE: Woman's photos show heartbreak of bushfire

UPDATE: Woman's photos show heartbreak of bushfire

A CALAVOS woman had been preparing to buy more cattle thanks to the greenery on her property, but now, she’s being forced to sell them.

Hundreds to turn to Salvos as Christmas costs add up

COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS: Captain Chris Millard says people need to place more value on time and less on material possessions.

200 Bundaberg already seeking support from Salvos

LETTER: Objection to direction nothing to do with turtles

TURTLE TOUR: A group of visitors watch a turtle laying eggs at Mon Repos.

MP hits back at claims of hypocrisy

FACEBOOK FEEDBACK: Readers have their say on free tertiary education

FREE FOR ALL: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

What the NewsMail's Facebook likers think

Local Partners

CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

TRADERS in the Bundaberg CBD area are being invited to participate in the roll out of a new council initiative

Our new magistrate in Bundaberg

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

'Highly respected' figure to take on role

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 23

GRAB A BAG: The annual Old Bags Lunch, hosted by mayoress Christine Dempsey, is on today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 22

HUMP DAY: Lauren Brisbane from QCamel camel dairy is running a tasting and information session at Alchemy Well-Being Cafe today.

Five things you need to know today

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Mel B claims she is the only member of the Spice Girls that hasn't slept with Robbie Williams.

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Extreme virtual reality arcade launch: 'Swim with whales'

SNEAK PEEK: Virtual reality technology is no longer a futuristic ideal; two Ipswich entrepreneurs are setting up Queensland's first virtual reality arcade these school holidays.

Ipswich entrepreneurs leading the way in virtual reality

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a George Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $260,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality in a home. No expense has been spared in creating a modern, comfortable family home in the...

MASSIVELY REDUCED! UNBELIEVABLE VALUE!

4 Scherer Boulevard, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 2 O/A $390,000

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, MASSIVE OUTDOOR AREA, GORGEOUS POOL, LOVELY ESTATE The owners are taking a big loss, this is excellent value for money. MUST BE...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car accommodation, 800m2 allotment, air conditioning and a list...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

AMAZING SERENE RURAL LIFESTYLE

17 Mark Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

A serene acreage property offering the most tranquil of rural settings to enjoy from your back veranda that runs the full length of the home. This home is all...

CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY IN THE CHRISTMAS STREET!

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

QUALITY HOME IN A QUALITY LOCATION

125 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $389,000

Situated in a well elevated position and conveniently located just a few minutes to Bundaberg's major retail hub of Sugarland Shopping town, primary school, 5...

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!