Extreme caution during heatwave

SUMMER WEATHER: Brisbane visitors Juliet and Harvey Taylor enjoying the surf on a hot day at Bargara.

WITH temperatures set to rise over the next few days, residents and visitors are being urged to take care and check in on their neighbours during the heatwave conditions.

Bundaberg Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) chair Mayor Jack Dempsey said while the region had sweltered through warm weather recently, heat and humidity looked set to increase from Wednesday.

"Temperatures will increase throughout the week and over the weekend, reaching the mid-to-high 30s near the coast and is anticipated to be even hotter inland," Cr Dempsey said.

"Humidity will also be high, adding to the danger the heat presents. The evenings too will remain warm, in the mid-20s.

"We are urging residents not to take these heatwave conditions lightly, as the effects of such extreme weather conditions can prove fatal. It is essential that during extremely hot weather people don't dehydrate or overheat.

"In particular, residents should assist the elderly and infirm who are at high risk during heatwave temperatures. This is a great opportunity to catch up with your neighbours - drop in, say hello and ensure they are coping with these extreme conditions."

Queensland Health advises that during periods of hot or prolonged high temperatures, people most at risk include the elderly, especially those that live alone, babies and young children, pregnant women, people who suffer from pre-existing medical conditions, overweight or obese people, as well as people with mobility problems or disability who may not be able to identify or communicate their discomfort.

People who are physically active, such as outside workers, are also at risk.

"Based on expert advice from Queensland Health, the best way to reduce the risk of heat-related illness is to drink plenty of water and keep your body as cool as possible," Cr Dempsey said.

HEATWAVE: Weather forecast for Bundaberg.

Residents can take a number of steps to prevent heat-related illness including :

Look after yourself and help friends, relatives and neighbours, particularly the vulnerable, elderly, or people with disability.

Drink water regularly. Drink two to three litres of water a day at regular intervals, even if you do not feel thirsty. If your fluid intake is limited on medical advice, ask your doctor how much you should drink during hot weather.

Keep out of the heat as much as possible. Plan your day to keep activity to a minimum during the hottest part of the day. If you can, avoid going out in the hottest part of the day (11am-3pm).

If you must go out, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, porous clothes, a wide-brimmed hat and sunscreen and regularly rest in the shade and drink fluids.

Avoid strenuous activities and gardening.

Do not leave children, adults or animals in parked cars.

Stay as cool as possible. Wear appropriate clothing to suit the hot weather. Stay inside, in the coolest rooms in your home, as much as possible.

Use fans and air-conditioners at home to keep cool, or spend time in an air-conditioned library, community centre, shopping centre or cinema.

Take frequent cool showers or baths and splash yourself several times a day with cold water, particularly your face and the back of your neck.

Monitor animals for heat stress. Animals can also be affected by heat-related illness. If you're in charge of an animal (livestock or a pet) provide it with food, water and appropriate shelter.

SUMMER WEATHER: Gold Coast visitors Victoria and Olivia Parnaby relaxing in the shade at Bargara. Mike Knott BUN160117BEACH5

The Bureau of Meteorology provides ongoing updates to forecasts and weather warnings.

Stay tuned to official forecasts by visiting: www.bom.gov.au/qld.