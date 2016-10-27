29°
News

Expect more serious cyclones, bushfires in this climate

27th Oct 2016 7:42 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CYCLONE seasons are set to become more intense, feature heavier rain and bushfires will become more devastating as temperatures across Australia continue to increase.

It comes as parts of Queensland was preparing to ride out the storms forecast for the end of the week.

READ MORE:
Supercell hailstorm to smash Queensland towns 'biggest this year' 

The latest State of the Climate report found the temperature in Australia have increased by one degree since 1910, which marks a massive change in the country's actual climate.

The report emphasises that 2015 was the hottest year on record, since records began in 1880.

In the past 16 years, 15 have been the hottest recorded.

READY FOR STORM SEASON? NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE

Bureau of Meteorology climate-monitoring manager Dr Karl Braganza told the Courier-Mail that we can expect summer storms to become more severe.

"Extreme events are likely to become more extreme," he said.

"Periods of drought will likely be more severe, particularly under the influence of higher temperatures, and we saw that in the recent drought in Queensland.

"The wet periods are likely to be wetter as well."

Parts of Queensland are meanwhile being warned to brace for destructive winds, hail and flooding, with storm-watching groups suggesting it could be "one of the biggest storms" of 2016.

The group South Brisbane Storms is warning to be prepared for a "supercell" storm which is "capable of very large hail, a risk along with flash flooding and potential for damaging or even destructive wind gusts".

Topics:  climate editors picks

Earth shakes after quake near Bundaberg

Earth shakes after quake near Bundaberg

DID you feel the earth move early this morning?

Questions raised over cyclist death investigation

Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Was vital evidence lost?

Foot stomping, eclectic gig coming to Bucca

GIG: 8 Ball Aitken will play at Bucca Hotel this weekend.

Blues artist plays at Bucca Hotel

Deadly Dreamworld ride deemed 'not fit for service'

Thunder River Rapids ride was deemed "not fit for service"

Local Partners

Calendar sales help community

A JOINT project between two Bundaberg groups will bring benefits to the entire community.

Bundaberg local fights back against cancer with nail wraps

Bundaberg local fights back against cancer with nail wraps

Girls' Night In encourages locals to get their friends together

Foot stomping, eclectic gig coming to Bucca

GIG: 8 Ball Aitken will play at Bucca Hotel this weekend.

Blues artist plays at Bucca Hotel

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Queensland's oldest pipe band needs your support

ALL THINGS CELTIC: The Bundaberg Caledonian Pipe Band is coming to the Moncrieff.

"Keep Bundaberg's Scottish band entertaining for many more years”

Experience all the razzle dazzle of '20s

Experience all the razzle dazzle of '20s

THE Paragon Theatre in Childers will be taken back in time this weekend as the va-va-voom of the 1920s hits the stage.

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

What's on the big screen this week

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S latest superhero Doctor Strange makes his debut.

Trump 'worked like hell' to pick up John Travolta's wife

John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Trump wrote comments in tribute to Travolta's son Jett

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E11 - top three battle it out

The Bachelorette finalists, from left, Matty Johnson, Lee Elliott and Jake Ellis.

It's Matty, Lee or Jake. Who will Georgia choose?

Jake left broken-hearted by Bachelorette break-up

Jake Ellis is one of the final three bachelors on The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and Matty J as her final two suitors.

BOXES TICKED

10 Schulte Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

When asking a buyer what they are looking for, the answer often includes easy access to a double shed, 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, double attached garage, outdoor...

2.01 ha + 4 BEDROOMS + MODERN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM + 9m x 6m SHED

1261 Gin Gin Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 1 5 OFFERS OVER...

Located just 9km approx. from the CBD GPO and situated on 4.9 acres (2.01ha) is this 4 bedroom brick residence ideal for those looking for serenity, ample shed...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $387,500

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality in a home. No expense has been spared in creating a modern, comfortable family home in the...

HOT LOCATION! HOT PRICE! BRAND NEW IN CENTRAL BARGARA!

3/43 SEE STREET, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $350,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW FOR $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN POPULAR WALKERVALE

5 McCracken Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Centrally located to all amenities and a short drive to shopping centre and schools is this weatherboard home on a massive 1083m2 fully fenced allotment. The home...

BRAND NEW SPACIOUS UNIT ONLY 300M TO THE WATER!

2/43 SEE STREET, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $345,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW UNDER $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

CHEAP RURAL LIVING WITHIN 10MINS TO TOWN!

85 OLD GIN GIN ROAD, Oakwood 4670

House 3 1 5 $215,000

Didn't think you could afford your own acre of land with a brick home? Think again! This is a unique opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom brick home on...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a GEORGE ST, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $285,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

Drop in rental vacancies for Bundaberg

ALL OVER: The decline was across the state.

Encouraging signs for market

6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

$170, 000, 9 Norman St, Gympie

These Gympie houses are perfect for investors or first home-buyers

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available