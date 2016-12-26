Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Michael rose to fame as a member of Wham!, who are known for their hits Club Tropicana and Last Christmas.

The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career which spanned almost four decades.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," a statement from Mr Michael's publicist said.

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

Michael nearly died from pneumonia in late 2011.

After receiving treatment in a Vienna hospital, he made a tearful appearance outside his London home and said it had been "touch and go" whether he lived.

Doctors had performed a tracheotomy to keep his airways open and he was unconscious for some of his spell in hospital.

Meanwhile, Michael's 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 had been set to be reissued accompanied by a new film featuring Stevie Wonder, Elton John and the supermodels who starred in the video to his hit single Freedom! '90.

The movie, with the working title Freedom: George Michael, was to be narrated by Michael and set to feature Mark Ronson, Mary J Blige, Tony Bennett, Liam Gallagher, James Corden and Ricky Gervais.

The record was his second solo album, after the hugely successful Faith, and was arranged produced and almost entirely written by Michael, but did not feature him on the album cover.

It featured hits including Cowboys And Angels, Mother's Pride and Praying For Time and outsold Faith in the UK, where it went platinum four times but led to a court case with US record label Sony about Michael's frustration over how the album has been marketed. Michael lost the case.