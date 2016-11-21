Ex-backpacker says tax is creating confusion

GET IT SORTED: Sherrie Breitkopf and Barbara Dell'Orfano are unimpressed by the backpacker tax delay.

THERE is no one in the North Burnett who knows what the experience of being a backpacker in the region is like more than Barbara Dell'Orfano.

Ms Dell'Orfano came to the North Burnett five years ago as a backpacker and has remained ever since, helping backpackers at the Seasonal Workers Camp and Three Rivers Tourist Park.

"A couple of friends told me their friends are not going to come until the backpacker tax is sorted," she said.

"It's creating confusion, people just don't know what to do.

"For example, we have people that spent this year's citrus season in Mundubbera, but they say if the tax is coming they won't come back and they'll find another job.

"It's already affecting the town."

Mundubbera Enterprise Association president Sherrie Breitkopf said there was a lot of uncertainty in the industry at the moment.

"I want it to be resolved in a manner that supports agriculture and tourism," Mrs Breitkopf said.