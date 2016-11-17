28°
News

Evita musical packs an emotional wallop

Emma Reid
17th Nov 2016 8:37 AM
TOP PERFORMANCES: Michael Dart as Che and Isabella Beutel as Evita.
TOP PERFORMANCES: Michael Dart as Che and Isabella Beutel as Evita. Contributed

WHEN you hear the song Don't Cry For Me Argentina you immediately think of the story of Eva Peron.

The second wife of Argentine president Juan Peron is better known as Evita.

The musical, of the same name, which details her remarkable life comes to Bundaberg's Playhouse Theatre this month.

The stage is set to take you back to the 1930s and '40s, right in the middle of the love story of Argentina's first lady, which was brought to life in musical form by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

The emotion takes hold as you watch Eva Peron grow from a 15-year-old girl, to the woman who was admired and followed by so many before tragedy struck.

With a cast of Bundaberg's most talented actors and singers, some taking lead roles for the first time, the long hours of preparation paid off because the performance intrigued the audience from start to finish.

The lead of Evita is played by 16-year-old Isabella Beutel, who is mature beyond her years and has you believing she may have lived the life of the influential first lady.

Isabella has been with the Playhouse Theatre youth productions for some time and started out acting with Drama Queens, where her love for musicals grew.

The movie Evita was released before Isabella was born.

She's seen it but didn't take too much of her interpretation from it.

This was her first adult production and she took to the stage gracefully with bold vocals.

"It's so exciting and an amazing opportunity,” Isabella said.

"It's the most challenging role I've played so far and it's great to see the fruits of our labour now.”

Her father, Paul Beutel, said he was blown away after watching her on stage on opening night.

"Isabella has been in lead roles before but this is a bit more real, and it's what she wants to do,” he said.

"She loves it - she eats, sleeps and breaths musical theatre.”

Isabella will definitely be one to watch in the future as she hopes after completing high school next year to move in to musical theatre as a profession.

The male lead Che Guevara is played by Michael Dart who said what's not to love about the musical - it had it all from love, betrayal, politics and money.

It was also Michael's first lead role after joining the Playhouse in 2013.

His strong voice projected across the theatre as he narrated Evita's rise to fame, the conflict and her pain.

Michael dedicated his performance to raising awareness about male suicide and used the part to help promote his role in Movember.

Director Nigel Dick thanked all of the volunteers and musicians who made the production successful.

Evita will be performed at the Playhouse on November 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 7.30pm and November 20 at 3pm.

Buy tickets at www.the playhousetheatre.org.au

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg eva person evita isabella beutel michael dart paul beutel the playhouse theatre

