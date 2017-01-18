Ergon is sweating on us to save power during heatwave

CLEAN UP: Make sure you clean your air-conditioner filters, says Ergon's Roslyn Baker.

ERGON Energy is urging customers to be energy efficient during a predicted heatwave in the days ahead after a near-record energy demand on its network last week.

Energy Queensland chief operating officer Roslyn Baker said the company's network load peaked at 2046.9MW on Friday.

To reduce the power used by air-conditioners, Ms Baker recommended people set them to 25 degrees, cleaned their filters and closed doors and windows.

She said people could also use fans to help distribute cool air to where it was needed.

Ms Baker said people should also use appliances that generate heat less during hot parts of the day.

"All electrical appliances generate heat so using ovens and stovetops, computers, televisions, printers and even lighting that isn't energy efficient will add to the heating load so think about which of these you can do without,” she said.

Click here for more tips on keeping your home cool.