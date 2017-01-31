'Endless opportunities' as development gets green light

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council’s flood mitigation work had delivered multiple benefits to the community.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has today delivered the first stage of approval for the development of a number of businesses and industrial sites on land in Cummins Street on Bundaberg's north.

Applicants have been granted preliminary approval for a Material Change of Use to develop the land, which is currently vacant.

This follows the installation of a flood levee in the vicinity of the site, providing a level of flood immunity and resolving the majority of flood issues.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council's flood mitigation work had delivered multiple benefits to the community and paved the way for a plethora of development opportunities.

"By council and industry working together, we have come up with a solution that will lead to further investment and more jobs for the Bundaberg region," Mayor Dempsey said.

"Council's work to protect the community from flooding has delivered the added benefit of providing more suitable land for development. The applicants can now realise their goal to build agriculture and hardware stores, warehouses and industrial hubs."

Spokesperson for Planning and Development, Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the land would be reconfigured for a range of uses.

"The opportunities for this site are endless. The applicant has indicated plans to develop a precinct for a range of industries as well as an agricultural supplies store; wholesale nursery; hardware and trade supplies; outdoor sales; bulk landscape supplies; a transport depot and warehouse," Cr Sommerfeld said.

"This is an exciting prospect. Today's result is certainly a win for the community and a win for development."

