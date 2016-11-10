End of the line for Mundubbera railway

RAIL DISAPPEARS: The Mundubbera railway is now just a dirt track.

MUNDUBERRA's railway has reached its final station, with the rail line ripped up late last week.

Division 3 Councillor Faye Whelan said the line would remain from the train station to the ski area.

"I suppose I've known for a long time this was happening," Cr Whelan said.

"So I think most of the community now, and myself included, accepted that this was going to happen."

Cr Whelan said there were positives that could come out of the loss.

"That line across the highway and out to Red Gully Bridge, it lends itself to the community and could make a nice walkway or cycleway," she said.

"Another positive I see is that we can now make a safer entry into Archer Park."

Cr Whelan said the fate of the Red Gully Bridge was still being decided.

"It depends on the report we're waiting for, which hasn't been presented to council yet," she said.

The report will look into the costs of maintaining the bridge and its viability.