A fire broke out in a back room of a Bundaberg business.

FIREFIGHTERS attended the scene of a business fire yesterday.

At about 12.06pm, a small fire broke out in a back work room of Hinkler Podiatry on Takalvan St.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire was extinguished thanks to the quick reaction by employees.

"By the time we got there, the employees had used the fire extinguisher and the fire was out upon arrival,” the spokesman said.

One crew went to the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.