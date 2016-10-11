20 employees' entitlements in limbo after factory closure

ABOUT 20 workers laid off by Bundaberg aircraft engine manufactures CAMit on Friday want answers.

One employee, who asked to remain anonymous, told the NewsMail he had been left with nothing after years on the job.

A staff meeting at the company, which the NewsMail can confirm is in liquidation, was called on Friday afternoon and workers were told to finish up and leave.

"We were still working and Ian (the owner) advised us there was a meeting in the lunch room," the employee said.

"There were two last orders to complete and, that's it, we were finished for good," he said.

The man said it was a underhanded way to let about 20 full-time employees know they no longer had jobs or an income.

"For months we had been asking questions but were always advised as per the online blog that everything would be okay," he said.

"If they were in financial difficulties I would have thought they would have made cut backs.

"But the man still came to cut the hedge and sweep the floors each week."

He said that throughout his employment with the company he had been treated well - right up until the last days.

"They were the best I've ever worked for, but now we are not sure if we will get our entitlements," he said.

"There should be four weeks pay and a redundancy package, but we haven't even got our separation certificates."

The man is now questioning the morals of the owners of the company which had operated in Bundaberg for 30 years.

"They would have realised this was coming and they could have given us notice," he said.

"Some of us have taken out a huge car loan recently and other spent all their savings on taking the family away on school holidays.

"If we knew we could have made sacrifices to save money for the future.

"But now a lot of us are in financial hardship at no fault of our own."

The NewsMail contacted the Brisbane based Worrells Forensic Accountants who advised the company had gone into liquidation.