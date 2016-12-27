QAS treat only minor injuries in Bruce Highway crash

UPDATE, 1.40PM: Paramedics treated only minor injuries stemming from a two-vehicle Bruce Highway crash this afternoon.

The crash, which occurred at the William St entrance to Howard, is understood to have involved a Holden Barina and a four-wheel drive.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said nobody required transport to hospital.

EARLIER: Emergency services are on their way to a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

The crash, which occurred at the William St entrance to Howard, is understood to involve a small, four-cylinder vehicle and a four-wheel drive.

The four-cylinder vehicle is believed to be a Holden Barina.

The number of people involved and their condition are currently unknown.