Emergency services continue search for missing trawler

Matthew McInerney
| 26th Nov 2016 12:47 PM
Sgt Paul Bacon - OIC Hervey Bay Water Police and regional search & rescue co-ord.
Sgt Paul Bacon - OIC Hervey Bay Water Police and regional search & rescue co-ord.

EMERGENCY services continue to search for a trawler last seen at Urangan on November 11.

The 17-metre trawler left Urangan on November 11 at about 9.45pm, then travelled east through Breaksea Spit before communications ceased the following morning.

The trawler was scheduled to dock at a Sunshine Coast location on November 18. Its crew is described as a 60-year-old experienced male skipper, a 24-year-old man and a 38-year-old man.

The identities of the men have not yet been public as not all of the men's relatives have been contacted.

Hervey Bay Water Police are continuing to search coastal waters, though the full search area extends from Yeppoon down to the Gold Coast.

Water Police in Gladstone and Yeppoon are following local leads, while helicopters, including the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, continue to scour the coast.

