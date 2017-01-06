29°
News

Emergency service volunteers win interest of Labor, LNP

Sherele Moody
| 6th Jan 2017 8:44 AM
Queensland's unpaid community defenders may be encouraged to vote for the party that commits to rolling out of an Emergency Volunteer Respect Act at the next state election.
Queensland's unpaid community defenders may be encouraged to vote for the party that commits to rolling out of an Emergency Volunteer Respect Act at the next state election. Facebook/Ripley Valley Rural Fir

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BOTH Labor and the Coalition are willing to talk with Queensland's emergency service volunteers about rolling out legislation that would lead to improved funding and resources and cut red tape.

ARM Newsdesk can report that the state's unpaid community defenders will be encouraged to vote for the party that commits to rolling out of an Emergency Volunteer Respect Act at the next state election.

The result of the looming poll could hinge on these votes as there are more than 100,000 volunteers working across rural and regional fire brigades, the State Emergency Service, Surf Life Saving Queensland, Marine Rescue Queensland, the coast guard, St John's Ambulance and the Queensland Ambulance Service. 　

Queensland is scheduled to go to the polls in 2018, but some commentators suggest the election will be held this year.

There are hopes the proposed legislation will win support from Labor, the Coalition, Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party, Katter's Australian Party, the Greens and the independents.

Driven by the Rural Fire Brigades Association of Queensland, the proposal would see three existing pieces of legislation become one, while one government department - instead of three - would be responsible for management of the state's emergency services volunteers.

The LNP told ARM Newsdesk a short while ago that it was ready to start talks.

"The LNP recognises the significant contribution that volunteers make to Queensland, whether it's the rural fire brigades protecting our homes or surf lifesavers keeping our families safe in the surf," a spokeswoman said.

"The LNP will be pleased to discuss the proposed Emergency Volunteer Respect Act with RFBAQ and discuss the LNP's election policy to support volunteers."

The Premier's office would not commit to the plan but a spokesman said the government was willing to have "discussions".

"The Palaszczuk government has enormous respect for the work done by emergency volunteers across Queensland, especially given our state's all too frequent encounters with natural disasters," the spokesman said.

Katter's Australian Party, the Greens and Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party did not respond to our request for comment.

RFBAQ general manager Justin Choveaux said state election candidates should not under-estimate the volunteer voting power.

"Emergency volunteers have no single voice at the State Government level, so let's give them one," Mr Choveaux said.

"These same people who defend our community currently don't have the ability to cohesively talk to the Premier and Cabinet about what they need to keep their communities safe." - ARM NEWSDESK

 

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  coast guard emergency serivces katters australian party labor party lnp marine rescue queensland one nation party queensland ambulance serivce queensland election rural fire state emergency service st johns ambulance surf lifesaving queensland volunteers

Police arrest man at East Bundaberg

Police arrest man at East Bundaberg

BUNDABERG police acting inspector Michael Bishop has confirmed a male has been arrested after an incident near the Bundaberg East water treatment plant.

Showers set for the weekend

PUDDLE WEATHER: Rainy days are here to stay.

Rainy weather to continue

State emergency round up

Paramedics across Queensland were kept busy.

Queensland Ambulance Service call outs

Scientific officers called to Gladstone region 'chemical spill'

CHEMICAL SPILL: Emergency crews are rushing to a chemical spill at Agnes Water.

PARAMEDICS, police and firefighter are rushing to the scene.

Local Partners

Beach goers asked to take care of valuables over the summer

Holiday makers asked to make sure they keep an eye on keys on the beach

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Rat of Tobruk Noel Branch, pictured far left.

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk

Weekend to be an ordinary one

RELAXING: The weather won't be as good this weekend as it was when Frank Bertoli enjoyed Eliott Heads..

Life's a beach with Craig Holden

Time to grab a bargain at summer book sale

Books will be sold from 50c

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, January 4

STAR WARS: See Rogue One at the Moncrieff today.

Five things you need to know

George Michael's mother worried about his sexuality

George Michael's mother worried about his sexuality

GEORGE Michael's mother was desperate to shield him from a gay "gene" that she thought would mean he couldn't "cope with life".

It's official: Adele reigned supreme in 2016

Singer Adele

BRITISH singer was the highest-selling artist in Australia in 2016.

Pilot tried to speed up landing when Carrie Fisher fell ill

The 911 call for Carrie Fisher has been made public

Who will win: 2017 Golden Globes predictions

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

LA LA Land and Manchester by the Sea tipped to win big.

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

The BBC has come under fire for a skit depicting life under ISIS

The BBC is coming under fire after a skit portraying life under ISIS

Lloyd Cole reflects on more than a decade of music

Lloyd Cole is an English singer and songwriter, known for his role as lead singer of Lloyd Cole and the Commotions from 1984 to 1989, and for his subsequent solo work.

British artists tells the story behind his songs.

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS ON ELEVATED SITE!

28 Emperor Drive, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural ... $175,000

This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural and ocean views from an elevated site, a quick hop, skip, jump to the waters edge. The...

HOUSE ON 5 ACRES

3 Denny Court, Yandaran 4673

House 3 1 $299,000

This great family home is on 2 ha approx. 5 acres Partly fenced This low set Queenslander has been fully re-stumped. It features: - 3 good size bedrooms ...

STUNNING BRAND NEW HOME WITH WIDE OCEAN VIEWS!

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Newly completed, this brand new home in Ocean Heights Estate is beautifully elevated, currently offering wide, uninterrupted ocean views! The home offers: Open...

GREAT VALUE 3 BED BRICK!

1 Wallace Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $230,000

Located in Belmont Park Estate is this neat and flood free 3 bedroom brick home within short walking distance to convenience store, bottle shop, takeaway shop...

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

OWNERS SLASHED PRICE FROM $685,000 NOW SUBMIT OFFERS OVER $620,000 Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand...

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!