29°
News

UPDATE: Motorcyclist confirmed dead after crash

4th Jan 2017 8:58 PM Updated: 9:37 PM

The scene of the serious crash.
The scene of the serious crash.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that one person has died following a crash between a car and motorbike. 

A tow truck has been called in to the scene of the crash. 

Five police crews are on scene.

A 2km section of Rosedale Rd is believed to be closed due to the crash. 

EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash on Rosedale Rd at Gooburrum.

It is believed that before 9pm a car and motorbike have collided. 

It is believed the forensic crash unit has been called to the scene.

Rosedale Rd has been blocked at Gooburrum (towards Rosedale) and drivers are being asked to turn right on Oakwood School Rd. 

More to come

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  traffic crashes

UPDATE: Motorcyclist confirmed dead after crash

UPDATE: Motorcyclist confirmed dead after crash

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a serious crash on Rosedale Rd at Gooburrum.

Why this new cafe has gone through 40kg of coffee in 8 days

The Journey is at Shop 13b, Centrepoint, 5 Bauer St.

Think communal table, grab-and-go food and good coffee

Teen girls charged with using stolen credit cards

CARS TARGETED: Three teenage girls have been charged after allegedly using credit and debit cards, stolen from cars in the Bundaberg region.

Police issues warning to car owners

UPDATE: Man stabbed after alcohol-fuelled incident

INVESTIGATION: A crime scene has been set up at a house on FE Walker St after a man was stabbed.Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail

Stabbing in Kepnock area

Local Partners

Beach goers asked to take care of valuables over the summer

Holiday makers asked to make sure they keep an eye on keys on the beach

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Rat of Tobruk Noel Branch, pictured far left.

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk

Time to grab a bargain at summer book sale

Books will be sold from 50c

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, January 4

STAR WARS: See Rogue One at the Moncrieff today.

Five things you need to know

Do you want a burger to go with that shake? Yes

ROCK ON: Sophie Strunks serves up super shakes and soda floats at RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner.

45kg of beef eaten in one day

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

SAMSUNG Electronics has unveiled what it says is the first television to reproduce 100 percent colour volume, even at the brightest levels

Your chance to win a horoscope diary

Win a diary

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

SCI-FI film's two resourceful leads can’t overcome screenplay.

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets galore?

Almost half a century of technology from VCRs to robotics.

Remember when mobile phones were used to make phone calls?

Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson.

SINGER and her husband welcomed a baby boy to the world yesterday.

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG's new range of speakers.

The LOUDR CJ98 is capable of generating 3,500W

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

One of the world's tallest observation wheels, the High Roller, dominates the Las Vegas skyline.

Who will be the shining stars of world's top tech show?

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

With 2 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 additional office / study plus utility room and front sunroom and refreshed bathroom, this property will be sure to suit those...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHY BOTHER BUILDING - MODERN WITH THE NECESSITIES

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

VACANT AND READY TO GO - BE SETTLED FOR THE NEW YEAR HERE

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR VALUE FOR MONEY THEN LOOK NO FURTHER THAN HERE - DOUBLE SHED + CARAVAN BAY + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS IN FANTASTIC 100% FLOOD FREE...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!