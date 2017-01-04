UPDATE: Motorcyclist confirmed dead after crash

The scene of the serious crash.

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that one person has died following a crash between a car and motorbike.

A tow truck has been called in to the scene of the crash.

Five police crews are on scene.

A 2km section of Rosedale Rd is believed to be closed due to the crash.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash on Rosedale Rd at Gooburrum.

It is believed that before 9pm a car and motorbike have collided.

It is believed the forensic crash unit has been called to the scene.

Rosedale Rd has been blocked at Gooburrum (towards Rosedale) and drivers are being asked to turn right on Oakwood School Rd.

More to come