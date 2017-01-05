Emergency crews attend East Bundaberg crash

CARS COLLIDE: One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a two-car crash on Princess St in East Bundaberg.Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail

ONE person has been hospitalised after two cars collided on Princess St, near the intersection of Ann St, in East Bundaberg.

Emergency crews were called to the crash about 3.20pm today after a red ute collided with a white four-wheel-drive.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed two people were assessed by paramedics but only one person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The crash caused minor delays for other drivers with one lane of Princess St closed for about half an hour until the crash site could be cleared.