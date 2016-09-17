Embracing every body

MOVIE SCREENING: Jane Cutler and Narelle Finn are hosting a screening of Embrace in the hope of curbing people's negative opinions about body image.

APPRECIATE your body.

That's the message from two Bundaberg women who are working hard to create positive thoughts in what can sometimes be a body shaming world.

Narelle Finn and Jane Cutler are part of the Bundaberg Embrace team who are bringing a new documentary of the same name to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

"Taryn Brumfitt, who is the maker of the documentary, had her own weight loss and body image issues. Through that she realised it was a much broader problem that everybody experienced,” Ms Finn said.

"She started a fundraising campaign to make the movie and that's what started the Embrace story.”

Both Ms Finn and Ms Cutler followed Taryn's journey through social media and decided to join forces to bring her documentary to Bundaberg.

"I think this documentary is important and ideal for everyone but especially high school students, boys and girls, to get the message out about how to be confident and love their bodies,” Ms Cutler said.

"I know that if I had seen a movie like this when I was in school and learnt then to appreciate my body and not to focus on the negatives, so many opportunities would have been opened up to me because I would have had the confidence issues that have plagued me for twenty-something years,” Ms Finn said.

The duo said in a world of technology and social media, the perfect body was constantly in the spotlight.

"Everything nowadays is photo shopped to look perfect and the reality is, the models in those pictures don't look like that,” Ms Cutler said.

"They don't have perfect hair and skin and all of that, they are just normal people and Embrace acknowledges all of that,” Ms Finn said.

The pair said Embrace would be screening at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on October 2 at 7pm.

The documentary has an MA 15+ rating but parents are welcome to accompany their children.

Tickets are $20 and the night will include lucky door prizes, gift bags and more.

To find out more go to the Facebook page called Bundaberg Has Embraced or phone the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on 4130 4100.