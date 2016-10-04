Eli has brain damage after snake bite

SNAKE BITE: Agnes Water toddler Eli was bitten by a coastal taipan, he is now in recovery in a neurology ward in a Brisbane hospital, it is unsure if he has damage to his brain. Photo Contributed

THE Agnes Water toddler bitten by Australia's most venomous snake last Sunday has been left with brain damage.

The two-year-old is still at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a stable condition and doctors are looking to move him into a neurology ward today.

The boy's mother Brittany Cervantes updated his condition via there GoFundMe page last night..

"Thank you, thank you, thank you for all off your well wishes, prayers, positive vibes, and optimism," Mrs Cervantes wrote.

"Eli is no longer considered "Fighting for his life".

"Our amazingly strong little man is off ventilation and prepping for a move out of ICU and into a neurology ward."

The future is unknown for the family as Eli suffered brain damage as a result of his cardiac arrest and subsequent lack of oxygen to the brain.

"We won't know the extent until he starts to come too a bit more," she wrote.

"He is very sensitive at the moment, very easily over stimulated."

Mrs Cervantes wrote that neurology doctors were teaming up to run all the necessary tests and start his rehabilitation as soon as possible.

"The area of his brain that has been affected the most is the occipital lobe, responsible for interpreting what he sees, so our spectrum is from Eli being unable to recognise objects, to hallucinations, to blindness," she wrote.

Eli may also have some motor function impairment and to what extent is unclear

"We also have no expectations.

"We are now ready to walk this path with our little boy, the past is the past and he is changed forever. So are we," Mrs Cervantes wrote.

The rehabilitation may take weeks or months.

"This whole event has really shown us the capacity of the human spirit and seeing so many people come together to help another has been truly a blessing in disguise," she wrote.

"But you'll never learn anything until faced with adversity and uncertainty, this is when we see who we really are."

"Even though our son has experienced these changes, and so have we, he remains our biggest teacher.

"We are eternally grateful for this experience."

A GoFundMe page was set up by a friend of the family Blake Hyland to help them on their long road to Eli's recovery.

"I work in emergency services and hearing of the ordeal sent a shockwave through our small, tight-knit community," he wrote.

"It is a situation that could of easily happened to my family or any other young families that live in rural Australia."

He said the situation had caused Eli's family to drop everything to be by his side at the hospital which is almost 500km away.

All funds raised will go to Eli's medical bills along with his hopeful recovery.

Funds will be directly deposited into the family's bank account.

To donate go to www.gofundme.com/2sb3acc