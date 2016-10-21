Eleven flood mitigations options ready to be released

DETAILED independent assessments of 11 Bundaberg flood mitigation options will be released next week for the community to examine and provide feedback on.

The flood mitigation options found in the Bundaberg Flood Protection Study include improved evacuation routes, levees at North Bundaberg and East Bundaberg, plus dams and river diversions.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson stressed no decisions had been made about any of the options at this stage.

"It is important the community reads the information and notes that based on the work undertaken to date, there is no single, viable and or sustainable option of major flood mitigation which will address all the impacts of flooding for Bundaberg,” she said.

"The documents set out the findings of the independent experts who have assessed each option against numerous criteria to ascertain the project's viability including unacceptable levels of environmental impact and unacceptable impacts to other areas.

"We are putting all the cards on the table, so the community is fully informed and can give their feedback.”

Brochures outlining the assessment results will be delivered to households starting on Monday, while the community can ask questions at three scheduled forums, this first to be held on Tuesday.

Special interactive maps will also be available online so the community can see the potential benefits and effects of each option.

"This important feedback will assist in narrowing the list of projects to those that warrant further investigation and possible inclusion in the 10-year action plan,” Ms Donaldson said.

Community feedback sessions will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 1-3:30pm at the North Bundaberg Progress Hall corner of Queen and Gavegan Sts; Saturday, October2 9, 9am-noon, Bundaberg Civic Centre Supper Room; and Thursday, November 3, 4-7pm, North Bundaberg Progress Hall, corner of Queen and Gavegan Sts.

The Flood Protection Study is a component of the Queensland Government's commitment to develop a 10-year action plan for major flood mitigation in Bundaberg.

The Queensland Government has engaged internationally recognised engineering firm Jacobs to conduct the independent Bundaberg Flood Protection Study, which includes reviewing previous flood studies, floodplain risk management plans and the community consultation.

For more information and to inspect the interactive maps visit; www.qld.gov.au/bundabergfloodstudy