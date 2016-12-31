Electra St mural coming along

WORK on the new mural at Electra Court is coming along with artist Mark Terry taking inspiration from around the Rum City.

In November, some Bundaberg residents became concerned over news the famous mural was being replaced, but the artist promised to support the region with the facelift.

He said the heat and holiday season had slowed him down a little but was happy with how it was shaping up.

"I was blessed to witness the first tourist taking selfies with the mural just before Christmas," Mr Terry said.