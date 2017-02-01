News

Elderly woman crashes car into house

Eliza Goetze
| 1st Feb 2017 1:10 PM
A woman crashed her car into a house. Photo: Channel 7.
A woman crashed her car into a house. Photo: Channel 7.

AN ELDERLY woman was taken to hospital after crashing her car into a house this morning.

The crash happened in Morgan St, Childers just before 10am.

The woman aged in her 80s was taken in a stable condition to Childers Hospital with leg injury.

Topics:  traffic crashes

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

