Elderly driver busted speeding 27kmh over the limit

OVER THE LIMIT: Police recorded the man travelling at 107kmh in an 80kmh zone on Childers Rd.

AT HIS age, he really should know better.

A 74-year-old man from South Mackay was pulled over today after being clocked at more than 25kmh over the limit.

Police recorded the man travelling at 107kmh in an 80kmh zone on Childers Rd in Kensington about 7.15am.

He was issued a $406 fine. The offence also carries a penalty of four penalty points.

Yesterday the NewsMail reported that police were begging people to slow down.

On Tuesday, three drivers were fined for speeding on the Bruce Hwy, just three days after three men died in a crash at Bucca police believe was caused by excessive speed.