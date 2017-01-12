Eight drivers fined in eight hours

ROAD RULES: Bundaberg police have fined eight drivers in eight hours.

BUNDABERG police are urging drivers to slow down and be vigilant on the road after eight traffic infringements were issued in the region yesterday.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said all drivers caught were doing the wrong thing on the region's roads between 7am and 3pm.

She said drivers were fined for a range of offences including speeding, driving unregistered and failing to follow road rules.

"Please slow down, drive registered and insured vehicles and motorcycles, follow the road rules and be aware of the Fatal Five,” she said.

"Road safety enforcement is there to save lives on our roads.”

Here is a snapshot of the eight traffic infringements issued yesterday:

At around 7.35am, a 43-year-old Innes Park man was intercepted by police on Elliott Heads Rd, Kepnock. The man was issued a traffic infringement notice (TIN) for use/permit use of unregistered five or six cylinder or three rotor motor vehicle. He was fined $390.

At around 8am, a 54-year-old North Gregory man was intercepted by police on Hanbury St, Bundaberg North. The man was issued a TIN for the alleged offence fail to keep left of oncoming vehicle. He was fined $48 and two demerit points.

At around 9.45am, a 57-year-old Berserker man was intercepted by police on the Bruce Highway, Monduran. The man was allegedly travelling at 112km/h in a 100km/h zone and was issued a TIN for exceed 100km/h (default speed limit) by less than 13km/h. He was fined $162 and one demerit point.

At around 10.45am, a 17-year-old Bargara woman was intercepted by police on Tantitha Rd, Gooburrum. The woman was allegedly travelling at 91km/h in an 80km/h zone and was issued a TIN for exceed speed limit in speed zone by less than 13km/h - (MV). She was fined $162 and one demerit point.

At around 11.40am, a 44-year-old Horsecamp man was intercepted by police on the Bruce Highway, Monduran. The man was allegedly travelling at 125km/h in a 100km/h zone and was issued a TIN for exceed 100km/h (default speed limit) by more than 20km/h but not more than 30km/h. He was fined $406 and four demerit points.

At around 12.45pm, a 71-year-old Wallaville man was intercepted by police on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd, Bungadoo. The man was allegedly travelling at 111km/h in a 100km/h zone and was issued a TINfor exceed 100km/h (default speed limit) by less than 13km/h. He was fined $162 and one demerit point.

At around 1pm, a 26-year-old South Kolan man was intercepted by police on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd, Bullyard. The man was issued a TIN for the alleged offence use/permit use of unregistered motorcycle. He was fined $195.

At around 2.15pm, a 28-year-old Torbanlea woman was intercepted by police on Lucketts Rd, Doolbi. The woman was allegedly travelling at 72km/h in a 60km/h zone and was issued a TIN for exceed speed limit in speed zone by less than 13km/h - (MV). She was fined $162 and one demerit point.

Anyone with information which could assist with police matters should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

Crime Stoppers is a registered charity and community volunteer organisation working in partnership with the Queensland Police Service.

For all non-urgent police reporting or general police inquiries contact Policelink on 131 444 or Policelink.qld.gov.au 24hrs a day.