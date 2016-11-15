Eggs, milk, booze? The supermarkets looking to liquor

INDEPENDENT supermarkets are fighting for their right to sell alcohol, which they believe would help level the playing field against the near-duopoly of Coles and Woolworths.

The Masters Grocers Association -- which represents supermarkets including IGA and Foodworks -- said it needed to be on the cards, particularly as the two major supermarkets profit from their own liquor stores.

The smaller supermarkets do not have the resources to buy their own liquor stores to compete.

It comes as the Queensland Government considers the biggest changes to supermarket trading in decades.

Jos de Bruin from Master Grocers told News Corp that expanding trading hours would be a blow to the independents.

"When a shopper goes into an IGA or Foodworks or Spar, why shouldn't they be able to buy a bottle of wine with their meal for the night?" he said.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland agreed, saying such a move was a "competitive disadvantage" for the smaller players.

The results of the review are expected before the end of the year.