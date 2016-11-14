32°
EB Games slammed as "Classic NES" sale crashes site

14th Nov 2016 11:54 AM

EB Games must be attempting to run their business on Expert mode, after it hyped up customers for an online release of the Nintendo "Mini NES" only to have their site crumble under the weight of the demand.

Now their website has faded to black with a short "Sorry peeps" message, and a promise that the sale of the tiny gaming consoles will restart on Tuesday.

That has not been enough to calm the more then 2300 people who have taken to EB's official Facebook page, many of whom are furious that the site crashed in the midst of them purchasing the Mini NES.
 

The peeps will not stand for this.
The Mini Nes of NES Classic Edition is a AUD$99.95 remake of the classic 1980s gaming console that helped deliver Super Mario Bros and Donkey Kong into homes throughout the world.

Now the nostalgic fans are being treated to a brand new version of the old product, with 30 games already installed at time of purchase.

Gaming fanatics are known to be among the most outspoken when on the internet, and when they feel let down by expectation.

Bec White: This sucks :( Are you serious!? Just wasted 40 minutes at work on this... You should know it will still happen tomorrow.?

Jazzy Benn:  Are you serious? Absolutely gutted.  

Bek Gore Are you serious eb .... awesome example of how NOT to run a website  

Jennifer Mitchell not bloody happy. had it in the cart 6 times!! bet it isnt there tomorrow either. cant believe you didnt expect this kind of thing when you advertise how bloody rare it is!!  

Joe Barrett CLASS ACTION!!!!!!  

Felicity Malyszko EB games... Heres a thought. Why not go back to the old fashion way of taking customers pre-orders in the shop, over the counter. So you know how many to order in. Its Christmas buying time. Seriously.  

As of 11.53am AEST, EB Games' black message had been replaced by another on a whitebackground telling customers the site was under "heavy load".

If EB Games can come out the other end of this challenge, they may need to watch out for a big boss waiting for them.

More free tip days to help get rid of rubbish

Sir Roger Moore: Aidan Turner would be a 'very good' Bond

