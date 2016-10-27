Earth shakes after quake near Bundaberg

EARTHQUAKE: Geoscience Australia recorded a magnitude 2.2 quake near Eidsvold and Mt Perry.Photo Geoscience Australia

DID you feel the earth move early this morning?

Geoscience Australia recorded a magnitude 2.2 quake at 2:55am near Eidsvold.

Mag 2.2 Near Eidsvold QLD. 27 Oct 2016 02:55 (AEST). Lat/Long 25.062S 151.342E Depth 0km Info is preliminary. https://t.co/Yzg5U5omhl #eqaus — EarthquakesGA (@EarthquakesGA) October 26, 2016

Residents from Mt Perry to Monto to Bundaberg reported having felt the quake.

It's the second quake to hit the region this year after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 17km with an epicentre near Eidsvold was reported in February.

The Eidsvold region is riddled with fault lines and high seismic activity.