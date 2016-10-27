29°
Earth shakes after quake near Bundaberg

Jim Alouat
| 27th Oct 2016 8:14 AM
EARTHQUAKE: Geoscience Australia recorded a magnitude 2.2 quake near Eidsvold and Mt Perry.Photo Geoscience Australia
EARTHQUAKE: Geoscience Australia recorded a magnitude 2.2 quake near Eidsvold and Mt Perry.Photo Geoscience Australia

DID you feel the earth move early this morning?

Geoscience Australia recorded a magnitude 2.2 quake at 2:55am near Eidsvold.

Residents from Mt Perry to Monto to Bundaberg reported having felt the quake.

It's the second quake to hit the region this year after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 17km with an epicentre near Eidsvold was reported in February.

The Eidsvold region is riddled with fault lines and high seismic activity.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg earthquake eidsvold geoscience australia mt perry

