Early learning key to success

EDUCATION: Carolyn Fewster (front centre) with YMCA Kindergarten children Jahnae Smith (back), Bentley Arnold, Amelia Weiden (front) and St Lukes Early Learning Centre's Catherine Donaldson, Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care's Sean Harper and YMCA Kindergarten and Childcare Centre's Leonie Arnold.

REKNOWNED early childhood academic, author and presenter Caroline Fewster will share her wealth of knowledge with more than 130 of the region's dedicated educators and families.

The opportunity to hear first hand from Ms Fewster is the result of a collaboration between Bundaberg & District Early Childhood Network's Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care, YMCA Childcare and Kindergarten Centre and St Luke's Early Learning Centre to raise the profile of early learning in Bundaberg, with a focus on play-based curriculum.

Tonight Ms Fewster will speak about how to record early learning and development.

"So how we make visible the important learning from birth to five years,” she said.

"The preparation for learning and the process of learning, through carefully designed, play-based learning environments. It's a very different and contemporary approach.”

Ms Fewster said those early years, especially the first three years of a child's life, was so important when it came to brain development.

"More growth development happens in the first three years of life than the rest of our life.”

Places are still available for those wishing to attend from 6.30pm tonight. Tickets are $25, phone 4152 9233 for details.