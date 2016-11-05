DV debacle as victims not referred to shelter

NOT ON: Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates said the email showed "the government is pushing domestic violence victims away from specialist private shelters”.

THE director of a private Wide Bay shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence wants answers after a crisis support service told her they had been directed not to refer clients to her accommodation.

But a Labor minister has denied such a directive exists.

An email to the woman, who cannot be named due to the nature of her work, from DV Connect CEO Di Mangan was tabled in Queensland Parliament on Thursday.

In reply to the woman's query as to why DV Connect had not referred any clients to her since she set up the accommodation in August, Ms Mangan wrote: "Down this way (south east Queensland) we have a few similar services and I have been asked to hold off referring to them for a while."

Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates said the email showed "the government is pushing domestic violence victims away from specialist private shelters".

The Wide Bay shelter director says she has not yet been given any explanation.

"I've complied with all the regulations, including the Department of Housing and Public Works (Residential Services (Accreditation) Act 2002, which means that my houses have registration and safety measures in place to house clients," she told the NewsMail.

"I have my insurance sorted.

"I want to know: was the directive sent, and if it was, who sent it and what was in it?"

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick De Brenni told parliament, "I am advised there is no directive not to refer women to private shelters; however, the safety of every women in Queensland is paramount to this government."

He went on to accuse the Newman-Nicholls government of not building enough public housing.

"It is difficult when the options have been limited after three years of the LNP government failing to deliver a safe and secure place for those women to call home," Mr De Brenni continued.

"This Labor government has built new domestic and family violence shelters for women fleeing domestic and family violence right across this state."

On Thursday the government announced its Violence Against Women Prevention Plan as well as the second stage of its Not Now, Not Ever domestic and familyviolence prevention strategy.

But the Wide Bay shelter operator said the government was not doing enough.

"He really flipped it off," she said, describing Mr De Brenni's response in parliament.

"We've had so much domestic violence in this area, and victims are being sent to motels, or sleeping in cars.

"Every woman and child in this country deserves to sleep in that bed at night."

The private shelter has received referrals from other groups in the region.

"We're very passionate, we want the best, and we've got four ladies at the moment who are so grateful they have secure accommodation," the woman said.

"If there's anything we haven't complied with, we'd fix that very quickly and hopefully have a fruitful working relationship with (DV Connect).

"If there's no directive, there needs to be an explanation from the CEO."