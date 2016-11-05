30°
Community

DV debacle as victims not referred to shelter

Eliza Goetze
| 5th Nov 2016 6:58 AM
NOT ON: Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates said the email showed "the government is pushing domestic violence victims away from specialist private shelters”.
NOT ON: Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates said the email showed "the government is pushing domestic violence victims away from specialist private shelters”. Blainey Woodham / Tweed Daily Ne

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE director of a private Wide Bay shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence wants answers after a crisis support service told her they had been directed not to refer clients to her accommodation.

But a Labor minister has denied such a directive exists.

An email to the woman, who cannot be named due to the nature of her work, from DV Connect CEO Di Mangan was tabled in Queensland Parliament on Thursday.

In reply to the woman's query as to why DV Connect had not referred any clients to her since she set up the accommodation in August, Ms Mangan wrote: "Down this way (south east Queensland) we have a few similar services and I have been asked to hold off referring to them for a while."

Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates said the email showed "the government is pushing domestic violence victims away from specialist private shelters".

The Wide Bay shelter director says she has not yet been given any explanation.

"I've complied with all the regulations, including the Department of Housing and Public Works (Residential Services (Accreditation) Act 2002, which means that my houses have registration and safety measures in place to house clients," she told the NewsMail.

"I have my insurance sorted.

"I want to know: was the directive sent, and if it was, who sent it and what was in it?"

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick De Brenni told parliament, "I am advised there is no directive not to refer women to private shelters; however, the safety of every women in Queensland is paramount to this government."

He went on to accuse the Newman-Nicholls government of not building enough public housing.

"It is difficult when the options have been limited after three years of the LNP government failing to deliver a safe and secure place for those women to call home," Mr De Brenni continued.

"This Labor government has built new domestic and family violence shelters for women fleeing domestic and family violence right across this state."

On Thursday the government announced its Violence Against Women Prevention Plan as well as the second stage of its Not Now, Not Ever domestic and familyviolence prevention strategy.

But the Wide Bay shelter operator said the government was not doing enough.

"He really flipped it off," she said, describing Mr De Brenni's response in parliament.

"We've had so much domestic violence in this area, and victims are being sent to motels, or sleeping in cars.

"Every woman and child in this country deserves to sleep in that bed at night."

The private shelter has received referrals from other groups in the region.

"We're very passionate, we want the best, and we've got four ladies at the moment who are so grateful they have secure accommodation," the woman said.

"If there's anything we haven't complied with, we'd fix that very quickly and hopefully have a fruitful working relationship with (DV Connect).

"If there's no directive, there needs to be an explanation from the CEO."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  domestic violence dv

DV debacle as victims turned away from shelter

DV debacle as victims turned away from shelter

THE director of a shelter for those fleeing domestic violence wants answers after a crisis support service told her they had been directed not to refer clients.

New business ready to serve fresh Queensland grown coffee

Kyllie and Bret Newey have started up their Hit 'N' Run Barista mobile coffee van.

Fancy a coffee, cookie or ice cream?

She spat in a cop's face and said 'I've got hep C, c**t'

The Greek Goddess of Justice, known as Themis, in the Brisbane courts precinct.

A woman has been sentenced for assaulting two police officers

French mayor visiting Bundaberg

LEST WE FORGET: Bargara State School students Connor Dwyer and Lacey Turnbull with the wooden crosses that will be sent to France after ANZAC Day. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

French mayor to visit the region on Monday

Local Partners

Logging firm to meet residents

A FORESTRY company has released a statement clarifying its activity planned for Goodnight Scrub State Forest following concerns from Morganville residents.

French mayor visiting Bundaberg

LEST WE FORGET: Bargara State School students Connor Dwyer and Lacey Turnbull with the wooden crosses that will be sent to France after ANZAC Day. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

French mayor to visit the region on Monday

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

ROBIN Williams' widow Susan Schneider Williams has blamed his dementia for his death.

Book highlights key life skills for girls

Author Kaz Cooke has published a new book for younger girls.

Writer Kaz Cooke has sage advice for parents of tweens

TV Insider: Miranda Kerr on dealing with model life

Miranda Kerr pictured on the set of the TV series Australia's Next Top Model.

The Aussie supermodel talks the power of good thinking

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

Aubrey Plaza had secret relationship with Michael Cera

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

'Boa' by Edra couch posted by Edra on Twitter

Why would a couch cost $52k?

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Mel Gibson has a 'childlike' nature

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

Ben Affleck's son caught a cold from Prince George.

4 BEDROOM BRICK BEAUTY

23 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 2 $257,000

Say Hello to a Good Buy! Inspect this brick beauty in Kepnock. Features 4 bedrooms and is a very neat and tidy older style brick veneer home in a great location...

CHEAPEST BLOCK WITH OCEAN VIEWS!

Lot 45 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Where can you get an ocean view for this price! nicely elevated ... $179,000

Where can you get an ocean view for this price! nicely elevated above the allotments infront, ensuring you will always have an ocean view. Located in an exclusive...

ELEVATED BLOCKS IN EXCLUSIVE OCEAN ESTATE!

Lots 37,40-43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Where can you get an ocean view for this price! These blocks ... $220,000

Where can you get an ocean view for this price! These blocks are nicely elevated above the allotments infront, ensuring you will always have an ocean view. Located...

UNINTERRUPTED PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS!

Lots 3-12 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure absolute oceanfront land, right ... $395,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure absolute oceanfront land, right on the stunning Pacific Ocean. Where can you get an uninterrupted ocean view for this...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? - DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... OFFERS OVER...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 8 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $115,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

VACANT COMMERCIAL LAND WITH MAIN ROAD FRONTAGE

Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard - 2,400 m2 - $336,000 plus GST Note- ... $336,000 + GST

Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard - 2,400 m2 - $336,000 plus GST Note- Lot12 Lillian Cres- 1706m2 shares a common boundary and can also be purchased for $210,000+ GST...

400m2 PRESTIGE HOME + 702m2 COMBINED INDUSTRIAL SHEDS ON 25 ACRES

471 Booyan Road, Moorland 4670

House 9 5 20 $980,000

A secluded property just 5 minutes from convenience stores, a Tavern, 20kms's of unspoilt sandy beaches and just 20 minutes to the C.B.D of Bundaberg. 400 M2...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!