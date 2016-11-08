30°
PICS: 4 crews back on scene as Dundathu fire sparks again

Blake Antrobus
Amy Formosa
Annie Perets
, and | 7th Nov 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 8th Nov 2016 1:53 PM

UPDATE NOON TUESDAY: SCORCHING heat and wind has led to fire crews monitoring the Dundathu area that was struck by a dangerous blaze at the weekend.

Four fire crews are at the scene in Dundathu.

The first fire crew arrived in the area about 10.30am.

Brigade training support officer Ian Beattie said the crews would remain there today.

"We had a little grassfire in the morning but everything is pretty secure at the moment," he said.

"This wind could pick anything up so we're just making sure it doesn't start anything."

There are smouldering logs spread throughout the 200ha area that was burned in Sunday's blaze.

However, Mr Beattie said the logs were not causing trouble at present due to their location.

"They're well away from the containment line," he said.

"We'll be here trying to keep it nice and safe for the day."

The effects of the major fire event are visible, with the area's trees and ground completely black.

 

 

UPDATE 11AM TUESDAY: Three fire brigades have been called out to the scene of the Dundathu fire after it re-sparked. 

It is believed the fire is in the current containment lines. 

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. 

Firefighters responded to the original call at 11.19am on Sunday, which eventually required the assistance of 10 rural crews, three urban and two fire and two rescue helicopters to help combat the blaze. 

About 200ha was burned during the incident. 

Rural firefighters dousing smouldering logs in bushland along Tandora Rd at Dundathu.
Rural firefighters dousing smouldering logs in bushland along Tandora Rd at Dundathu. Alistair Brightman

UPDATE 9:25AM MONDAY: EMERGENCY services have brought Dundathu fire under control, with 2 crews currently on 'mop-up and patrol'.

Inspector Conrad Sawczynsky, Area Director for Maryborough said crews worked until midnight to contain the fire.

No properties were lost during the incident.

"17 crews worked with locals to bring the fire under control, and we must commend the locals for their assistance," Insp. Sawczynsky said.

"The fire was blacked out approximately 20m deep, with only scrubland burnt."

Insp. Sawczynsky said approximately 200ha was burned during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are advising Dundathu residents to take caution after a fire broke out between Dundathu Rd and Prawle Rd early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the call at 11.19am on Sunday morning, which eventually required the assistance of 10 rural volunteer crews, three urban crews and two fire and two rescue helicopters to help combat the blaze.

The blaze spread quickly in a north-easterly direction and was exacerbated due to strong winds and reduced humidity.

Maryborough group officer for Rural Firies Robert Haigh said while the area was now secured, the fire was uncontained due to the worsening weather conditions.

"We anticipate having crews working on the fire tonight and continuing into tomorrow," he said on Sunday.

Mr Haigh said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services previously advised residents in the area to enact their bushfire plan or leave if they had none.

Up to 7 properties in the area were under threat but have since been protected with a grated break.

Mr Haigh said a watch and act message had been sent out earlier Sunday, but had since been rescinded.

Fire on Prawle Rd at Dundathu.
Fire on Prawle Rd at Dundathu. Alistair Brightman

But he still cautioned residents to be aware of fire situations.

"The only thing I would say is people need to be very aware of the fire situations through the Fraser Coast. With very high fire danger crews are being stretched," Mr Haigh said.

The Dundathu fire caused a significant smoke haze that led to visibility problems on the roads and could have had potential health impacts on locals. The column of smoke could be seen as far as Hervey Bay.

Across the Wide Bay region, the fire danger rating is expected to remain 'very high' until Wednesday.

dundathu fire fraser coast queensland fire and emergency services

Local Partners

