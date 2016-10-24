Drugs seized in car roll-over accident

STASH: The 536g of cannabis seized in car roll-over near Childers.

CHILDERS police attended a late night traffic incident shortly before midnight on October 19 of a single vehicle roll-over.

Attending the scene Constable Joshua Roberts said the incident occurred on the Isis Hwy at Golden Fleece.

"Whilst conducting investigations into the crash, police located a quantity of cannabis inside a cooler bag, and in the possession of a 26 year old Dallarnil man who was the passenger in the crash,” Const Roberts said.

The approximate weight of the cannabis was 536g, which was seized by the police.

A male was issued with a notice to appear before the court for possession of a dangerous drug.

Const Roberts said the two people were taken to Bundaberg hospital for observations and were released later that night.

Investigations into the single vehicle crash are continuing.

