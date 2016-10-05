Drugs, replica gun, crack pipe found in car after chase

Police arrested a woman and two men after finding a replica gun and drugs in a car.

POLICE will allege a woman - who returned a positive drug test - drove at high speed on the wrong side of the road with a crack pipe and replica gun in the car today.

The woman was among three people arrested after police found the replica hand gun, ammunition and two clip-seal bags containing amphetamines in a car, after the driver allegedly evaded police at Bargara.

Police tried to pull the dark green four-wheel-drive over this morning due to its manner of driving along Bargara Rd.

Bundaberg Traffic Branch officer-in-charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said Bargara police were forced to abandon the chase after the car drove off at speed.

"Bargara police have tried to intercept the vehicle this morning, it drove off at high speed on the wrong side of the road so they terminated the interception for safety reasons,” he said.

Just hour later police found the accused, after monitoring a number of addresses including the home at Gavin St, North Bundaberg, where the car turned up.

"Approximately an hour later they located the vehicle and two people were detained, a third person has since been arrested in relation to the matter,” Sgt Arnold said.

A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were detained in the vehicle, and a 38-year-old man was later found and arrested.

A search of the car revealed the replica hand gun and, although it's not illegal to carry a replica firearm, Sgt Arnold said it was concerning.

"It's not actually illegal to have a replica. It's only illegal to use it or point it or use it in menace,” he said.

"It's concerning what it may or may not be used for, obviously to carry a hand gun of that style in your car is a concerning act.”

Police also found two small clip-seal bags allegedly containing ice, and a can of pepper spray.

The Bundaberg woman was charged with offences including evade police, dangerous driving, drug driving, unlicensed and unregistered driving and explosive act offences in relation to the ammunition.

Both men are also facing a string of charges.