Drop in rental vacancies for Bundaberg

ALL OVER: The decline was across the state.

BUNDABERG'S rental vacancy rate has dropped from 6.3% to 4.5% for the quarter to September 2016.

The drop, reported by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland, follows a trend of workers hitting regional areas at this time of year.

The decrease was reflected across regional Queensland with falls for Gladstone, Mackay and Rockhampton as well, while in city rentals, Brisbane faced a shock rise in its middle ring.

"It's encouraging to see the September falls are the start of a consistent trend,” REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said.

"This is a sign these markets are attracting workers who need rental accommodation.

"It is also a sign that rents have reached a level that the market feels is fair value, which is also good news for landlords and tenants.”