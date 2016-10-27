Drop-in centre could help troubled youth

ENOUGH: Trevor and Kerry Wone would like to see the community working together to overcome the problem youth violence on the streets of Bundaberg.

A COUPLE desperate to solve the problem of youth violence are starting up a not-for-profit organisation to push for a drop-in centre in the Bundaberg CBD.

Kerry and Trevor Wone organised a meeting at Alexandra Park on the weekend where they and other parents canvassed solutions including curfews.

Now they want to put the ideas into action.

"We want to get these kids off the streets,” Kerry said.

The Wones have begun discussing solutions with others in the Bundaberg community, and are now working on an application to create a not-for-profit group.

"We're going to try and start a not for profit organisation to implement things like monitors out there, people who can talk to kids on the street and get them back to a place where they can have food and a safe place,” Kerry said.

"(The application) is the first step - then we'll have a name,” she said.

"Then we can get out there and start getting people to donate furniture, pool tables, gym equipment.”

Kerry said businesses like fast food outlets and bakeries could donate food, which would be a key part of the service.

"It will be non-profit so the money will go straight to the kids.”

The Wones are urging anyone who may have vacant space to get in touch with them.

"We're battling - we're going to go hard,” Trevor Wone said.

"What we need now is to get more people involved and backing from other community groups.”

The couple are also working to draft a petition for a youth curfew, similar to a current campaign in Townsville, and a measure in use in towns including Miriam Vale.

After their son was assaulted on Targo St, the couple have become passionate about safety on the streets of Bundaberg.

Parents Mellita and Ken Phillis are also backing the campaign.

"It started as a little post on Bundaberg Forum,” Kerry said.

"I never thought it would get this far.”

They hope to have a Facebook page up and running in the near future.