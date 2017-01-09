31°
News

Drivers using mobile phones behind higher number of deaths

Thomas Chamberlin, The Courier-Mail | 9th Jan 2017 7:58 AM
DISTRACTION: Using your mobile phone while driving can bring costly consequences.
DISTRACTION: Using your mobile phone while driving can bring costly consequences. Tom Huntley GLADV061212PHON

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DRIVERS using mobile phones have caused more road deaths in 2016 than any other year, it can be revealed.

Mobile phones have been linked to the deaths of two women and two men on Queensland roads over the past 12 months, which is higher than other years.

The shock toll comes as new figures show police are nabbing male drivers on their phones at twice the rate of women.

The Courier-Mail revealed male drivers received 189,000 fines compared to 92,500 for women, in Queensland from 2006 to 2016.

Over the same period, 12 men and four women have died in crashes where mobile phones have been attributed as the cause.

In the past year, men aged 21-49 made up about half of all mobile phone fines.

RACQ head of technical and safety policy Steve Spalding said drivers using mobile phones had reached an "epidemic" and further enforcement was needed.

"It is clearly a problem that hasn't been adequately dealt with by education or enforcement," he said. "Far too many have been either killed, seriously injured or have their lives affected by drivers using their phone when they know they should not have been."

P-plater Meghan Hopper, who was 17 in 2012, was using Google Maps when she was involved in a crash that killed Taiwanese fruit-picker Chen-Chuan Yang, 25, and injured Kwan-Jun Wu, 30.

Five months later she was caught by police using Google Maps a second time. She received a 30-month suspended jail sentence.

Road Policing Command Superintendent Dale Pointon said the recorded number of fatal crashes linked to mobiles would only be "touching the tip of the iceberg".

In many cases police were unable to directly attribute mobile phone use.

"It's either got to be that they went to sleep or they were distracted," he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  driving and texting mobile phone police road toll

Drivers using mobile phones behind higher number of deaths

Drivers using mobile phones behind higher number of deaths

DRIVERS using mobile phones have caused more road deaths in 2016 than any other year, it can be revealed.

Are you using sunscreen correctly?

Are you using sunscreen correctly?

Stay sun smart

DASH CAM: Motorist pulls driver from truck crash

Dash cam captures spectacular rollover on Sunshine Coast road

Punishment at the pump: Bundaberg petrol price jumps

PUNISHED AT THE PUMP: Shell Barolin St was pricing unleaded petrol at 144.9c/L on Sunday afternoon.

Price rockets by 20 cents

Local Partners

St Johns buys new defibrillator

St Johns Ambulance has purchased a new defibrillator thanks to donations in memory of a recently passed Monto resident.

New avenues for Lindana

FOR THE KIDS: Lindsay and Hana Penney are branching out into new income streams after flooding hit them hard last year.

Mulgildie farmers look to move into meat after flood devastation.

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8

HELP OUT: Isis Bushcare is holding a working bee at Helms Scrub today.

Five things you need to know

Weekend to be an ordinary one for the region

RELAXING: The weather won't be as good this weekend as it was when Frank Bertoli enjoyed Eliott Heads..

Life's a beach with Craig Holden

Time to grab a bargain at summer book sale

Books will be sold from 50c

Ben Affleck: I'd 'discourage' my kids from becoming actors

Ben Affleck: I'd 'discourage' my kids from becoming actors

BEN Affleck would "discourage" his three children from following in the footsteps of himself and their mother Jennifer Garner and becoming actors.

Oscars glory in sight for CQ make-up artist

STARRING ROLE: Sarah Snook, Amanda Woodhams and Hayley Magnus in a scene from The Dressmaker, where hairstyling and make-up was overseen by Rocky-born Shane Thomas. The team have been shortlisted for an Oscar.

Shane Thomas heads to LA with make-up team from The Dressmaker.

Samsung or LG: Who will win Australia's TV war in 2017?

Samsung's new QLED televisons: Where TV is art.

LG wins the 'whoa display' award but Samsung leader for 11 years

Serial killers top my reading list

Ann Rickard

I love a thriller, especially if it features a nasty serial killer.

Which bands and artists are celebrating 20th anniversaries?

Pop singer Elton John plays a specially re-written version of his classic Candle in the Wind during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales at London's Westminster Abbey, on September 6, 1997. Millions of people lined the streets of London to watch the funeral procession of the Princess who died in a car crash in Paris on August 31.

What were the big hits of 1997?

Carrie Fisher buried in brilliantly funny urn

Fisher died on 27 December aged 60, having suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Carrie Fisher still had one over everyone at her own funeral

What's on the small screen this week

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores Singapore in new season of Destination Flavour.

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS ON ELEVATED SITE!

28 Emperor Drive, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural ... $175,000

This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural and ocean views from an elevated site, a quick hop, skip, jump to the waters edge. The...

HOUSE ON 5 ACRES

3 Denny Court, Yandaran 4673

House 3 1 $299,000

This great family home is on 2 ha approx. 5 acres Partly fenced This low set Queenslander has been fully re-stumped. It features: - 3 good size bedrooms ...

STUNNING BRAND NEW HOME WITH WIDE OCEAN VIEWS!

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Newly completed, this brand new home in Ocean Heights Estate is beautifully elevated, currently offering wide, uninterrupted ocean views! The home offers: Open...

GREAT VALUE 3 BED BRICK!

1 Wallace Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $230,000

Located in Belmont Park Estate is this neat and flood free 3 bedroom brick home within short walking distance to convenience store, bottle shop, takeaway shop...

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

OWNERS SLASHED PRICE FROM $685,000 NOW SUBMIT OFFERS OVER $620,000 Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand...

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!