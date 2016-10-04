Drivers put others' safety at risk by rushing home

"DISAPPOINTING” is how Bundaberg's top traffic cop has described the behaviour of some motorists on the region's roads over the long weekend.

Bundaberg Road Policing Unit officer-in-charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said drivers rushing home as the holidays wrapped up put themselves and other road users at risk.

"There were a number of high speeds detected on our highways and unfortunately a large number of infringements given out for speed at the close of phase two of operation Spring Break,” he said

"Unfortunately it was a case of motorists rushing home to get to their destinations without considering other people's safety.”

Emergency crews attended a spate of crashes across the long weekend.

A 39-year-old pedestrian remains in a Brisbane Hospital with a serious arm injury after begin clipped by a four-wheel drive ute along Walker St on Friday night and three other people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital after two crashes on Sunday, including a female motorcyclist with leg fractures.