Driver tasered after allegedly crashing - twice

A 33-YEAR-OLD man spent New Year's Eve behind bars after he allegedly crashed into a parked car on Bourbong St, drove 40kmh over the speed limit and evaded police before being tasered.

Bundaberg traffic branch officer-in-charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said police allege the driver came to the attention of officers when he ran into a parked car in Bourbong St about 8pm on December 30 and fled the scene.

"He was spotted by a police vehicle further west of Takalvan St,” he said.

"He took off at high speed and crashed into a concrete culvert at which time he was located in Industrial Ave.

"He became aggressive and was tasered.”

Sgt Arnold said the man was charged with multiple offences including evading police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and obstructing police.

Police are also awaiting the results of blood tests and expect to lay further charges.

The man was remanded in custody and will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court later this month.