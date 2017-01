HIGH READING: The 26-year-old Dalby man is due to appear in court next month.

A MAN has been charged with driving through Biggenden more than five times over the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Biggenden police found the 26-year-old sitting in his car, after reportedly swerving across a main road in the area.

Police say the Dalby man was taken back to Maryborough Police Station where he was tested and returned a reading of 0.252.

The man was charged with drink driving and is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court next month.