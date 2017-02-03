32°
News

UPDATE: 59-year-old driver killed as truck falls off cliff

Ashley Clark
Tobi Loftus
Jack Lawrie
, , and Clare Armstrong, The Courier-Mail | 3rd Feb 2017 8:19 AM
The 59-year old driver was killed in the impact.
The 59-year old driver was killed in the impact. Jack lawrie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: It has been confirmed a 59-year-old man died in a truck rollover on Gladstone-Monto Rd.

At about 11pm Thursday night, police received a call that a truck went through the barrier on the mountain road winding down past Kalpowar and rolled approximately 40 metres.

It went over the embankment and crashed on the range at the bottom of the cliff.

The Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and local police from Monto and Maryborough came to locate the truck.

Monto police Constable Michael Schmidt said the cause of the incident is currently undetermined.

"Forensic crash units have attended and are currently investigating the cause of the crash," Constable Schmidt said.

"Undertakers have also attended and removed the deceased for further autopsy."

The truck was delivering logs to Gladstone and is suspected to have come from Kalpowar State Forest logging site.

Three friends of the driver who came to visit the site and pay respects said they were "devastated".

 

EARLIER: A PERSON has died after a truck crashed west of Bundaberg.

Emergency services were called to Gladstone-Monto Rd, Kalpowar just after 11pm following reports a logging truck had fallen 40 metres down a cliff.

The driver of the truck, the sole occupant, was declared deceased at the scene.

It is understood a member of the public had to use the phone of a nearby residence to call for help due to poor mobile reception in the area.

Rescue crews have commenced a recovery operation this morning.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More to come.

 

FATAL CRASH: A logging truck broke through the guard and rolled approx. 40 metres down a cliff on Gladstone Monto Road.
FATAL CRASH: A logging truck broke through the guard and rolled approx. 40 metres down a cliff on Gladstone Monto Road. Jack Lawrie
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  emergency fatal truck crash

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

UPDATE: 59-year-old driver killed as truck falls off cliff

UPDATE: 59-year-old driver killed as truck falls off cliff

A PERSON has died after a truck crashed west of Bundaberg.

MP hits out at article suggesting 'Big Black Eye' for Bundy

A photo apparently showing Bundaberg with a bad photoshop job showing what the Batooda Advocate calls the Big Black Eye.

Is this funny or downright offensive?

Are our smaller dumps a waste?

BUSY SITE: Landfill attendant Hughie Latimer at the University Drive Waste Management Facility.

Public fears losing facilities

Australians face one new case of cancer every four minutes

Cancer Council Queensland spokeswoman Katie Clift said survival had improved for most cancer types in Australia over recent years.

134,000 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed nationally this year

Local Partners

Sweet name for new Bundy street

A NEW street named after a Bundaberg honey seller has been approved by Bundaberg Regional Council.

Selene Hall arrives at Monto Historical Society

MOVING THE HALL: Workers from Herbener Bros moved the hall on Monday.

Selene Hall has been moved to Monto.

WHAT'S ON: Friday, February 3

MAN V MACHINE: Anthony Mundine and Danny Green fight tonight.

Where to catch Mundine v Green

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Kylie Minogue splits with fiance over suspicions he cheated

Kylie breaks off engagement with fiance Joshua Sasse over suspicions he cheated

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

Broadcast legend John Laws has used his golden tonsils to blast Steve Price.

The colleagues have been at war for more than a decade.

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Schwarzenegger V Trump: "How about we swap jobs?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes US President Donald Trump as offer he definitely can refuse.

Arnie’s not taking it lying down.

Hamish Blake's wife announces pregnancy with Beyonce parody

The photo has received 112,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments

City student takes out Tamworth song writing contest

THIS IS ME: Concordia Lutheran College student Bridie Middleton won the coveted youth division of the Tamworth National Country Songwriting Contest with her song, This is Me.

AT just 13 Bridie Middleton is already a song writing sensation

Hugh's the new tele-hubby on the block

Hugh Sheridan stars as Nick in season five of the TV series House Husbands.

RAFTERS favourite will steam up the screen in House Husbands.

THE HOME YOU HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR

3 Hooper Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 3 $309,000

2 LIVING AREAS, 2 TOILETS, SOLAR POWER, GREAT SIDE ACCESS TO DOUBLE BAY SHED, SECURITY SCREENS AND DOORS, BUILT IN CUPBOARDS AND CEILING FANS, AIR CONDITIONING...

AMAZING RIVERSIDE LIFESTYLE

73 Mariners Way, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $439,000

Imagine enjoying unrestricted river views all day long and into the evening from your lounge chair. Imagine entertaining family and friends overlooking the...

IMMACULATE THROUGHOUT

43 River Terrace, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

A beautifully kept home in the highly sought after area of Millbank which is conveniently located just minutes to Bundaberg hospitals, C.B.D, major shopping...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $373,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

A NEW STANDARD IN RESIDENTIAL LIVING

Lot 232 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $192,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

AMPLE ROOM TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME

Lot 231 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $192,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

WHERE ELSE WOULD YOU RATHER BE

Lot 230 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $203,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

YOUR FAMILY DESERVES THE BEST

Lot 229 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $200,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

EDENBROOK, A PLACE TO CALL HOME!

Lot 228 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $195,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

UNBEATABLE LOCATION

Lot 227 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $203,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!