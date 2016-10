MINOR CRASH: Paramedics treating a driver after he crashed his car into a street sign.Photo Mike Knott / NewsMail

A 21-YEAR-OLD Bundaberg driver has been taken to hospital after crashing his car into a 60kmh street sign.

The man told paramedics he felt light headed before the single-vehicle crash.

Paramedics treated the driver on the scene for minor injuries before taking him to Bundaberg Hospital.

The crash happened about 2.30pm at Wilmington Rd, Thabeban.

He was the only person in the car.