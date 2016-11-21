29°
Drive to push tourists our way

21st Nov 2016 7:32 AM
The beauty of Bargara isbeing used to attract tourists.
The beauty of Bargara isbeing used to attract tourists. Hayley Nissen

COUNCILLOR Mick Curran, Chair of the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils says that he and his fellow mayors are hoping to lure as many south-east Queenslanders to the Wide Bay Burnett as possible.

WBBROC has just launched a brochure, map and website pages on the Regional Water Trails of the Wide Bay Burnett.

The Water Trails brochure is the end result of six councils working together, with input from local tourism organisations, to develop a water trail that encourages people to visit the many water features of the region.

Cr Curran said that the Wide Bay Burnett region has magnificent water features, ranging from dams and lakes, to rivers and estuaries.

There is also Fraser Island and the many beaches and fishing spots ranging from Rainbow Beach in the south of the region to Bargara, Burrum Heads, Woodgate and so many more further north.

Cr Curran said the Wide Bay Burnett is unique in having such a broad range of water features.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Bundaberg Region represents a stunning part of the Wide Bay Burnett, where visitors are spoiled with pristine beaches and the opportunity to get close to loggerhead turtles as they make their journey to shore during the summer months to nest and hatch.

"Mon Repos Beach, just down from Bargara, is the jewel in the ecotourism crown. The nightly turtle encounter tour is a must. It's a truly exhilarating experience to witness tiny hatchlings emerge from their sandy nests and make their way towards the sea and beyond,” Mayor Jack Dempsey said.

"The Bundaberg Region is known as the southern gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, where tropical encounters and stunning islands like Lady Musgrave and Lady Elliot await. If you want a good dose of Mother Nature and an affordable holiday, the Bundaberg Region is calling.”

The brochure demonstrates what councils can do by working together and benefit both the community and local businesses at the same time.

"We are not only trying to lure South East Queenslanders to our amazing region,” Cr Curran added.

"We are also hoping that the brochure will excite residents in our own region and encourage them to be even more active and healthy.

"The dams, rivers, and lakes in the region are great for many activities, including fishing, canoeing, water-skiing and more.

"The coastal areas and Fraser Island are probably better for diving, snorkeling, boating, sailing and stand-up paddle activities, but the options are endless,” Cr Curran said.

The initiative is the first of its type in Queensland, and the State Government has asked if it can use it as a "case study” for other regions to follow.

The brochure will be available from all Wide Bay Burnett tourism information centres, and the web pages can be accessed at www.widebayburnett.qld.gov.au

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bargara bundaberg mayors tourism wide bay australia

CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

Davey Woder a real contender for X Factor title

