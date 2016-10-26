29°
News

'Dreamworld may never open again'

26th Oct 2016 6:54 AM

The possibility of Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld never opening again is very real, says Australian broadcaster Steve Price.

Four people lost their lives on the Thunder River Rapids late yesterday afternoon, when a raft apparently capsized, throwing two people out and trapping another two.

The accident has been described by paramedics as so horrific they are now in need of counselling. The Queensland amusement park has since been closed.

Price told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking Breakfast the accident would likely cause doubts over the safety of other Queensland theme parks.

"Anyone travelling to the Gold Coast in the next little while including even up to Christmas holiday time will have to bear that in mind and maybe this park Dreamworld may never open again," he said.

 

 

"It had an accident two weeks ago on another of its rides involving a boat.

"The equipment is said by many witnesses to be ageing. There is obviously going to be a long, lengthy investigation into what went wrong."

Dreamworld was closed yesterday after four people died when their River Rapids ride went tragically wrong. 

 

Dreamworld shares collapsed on the sharemarket yesterday, falling more than 8 per cent on news of the tragedy.

The Queensland amusement park is closed until further notice.

Last year a similar tragedy happened at British theme park Thorpe Park.

 

 

No one died, but 16 people were seriously injured when a roller coaster cart collided with another on a ride called The Smiler.

Two injured passengers each had to have a leg amputated.

The theme park was closed for nearly a week while the June 2 accident was investigated, but the Smilar didn't reopen until March this year.

 

NZ Herald

Topics:  deaths dreamworld steve price tragedy

The possibility of Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld never opening again is very real, says Australian broadcaster Steve Price.

