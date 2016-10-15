Draw with imagination

FOR budding writers and illustrators, Terry Denton has one bit of advice: just do it.

The famous Australian author and illustrator was in Bundaberg today visiting students from around the region as part of an exhibition.

The illustrator of the famous Treehouse series of books, co-project with author Andy Griffiths, was welcomed by Burnett Heads State School students who had created a beautiful tree sculpture in his honour.

Denton said he was thankful to meet his many fans.

"I travel around a little bit so meeting people who love my work makes you think it is really worth it,” he said.

The illustrator demonstrated his drawing skills to the school and said his inspiration came from seeing the lighter side of life.

"As a group, Andy I share a sense of humour and sometimes we don't know what the next book is going to be about, but that's the best point to be at,” he said.

"You just think, what if this and what if that and I start drawing and he starts writing and slowly it builds.”

"It's the fun of heading into the abyss.”

ILLUSTRATOR: Terry Denton at the Burnett Heads State School. Mike Knott BUN141016SKETCH3

Grade five student Dylan Carter met Denton at Burnett Heads State School and said he was his number one fan.

"His books are really funny,” he said.

"They make a good picture in your head with the pictures in the book.”

Denton said for those who had a flair for writing and drawing, it was important to start practising and to read as much as possible.

"The key is imagination and imagination is built by reading,” he said.

"With reading, you have little symbols that conjure up images in your head and that fire's up your imagination.”

"It is like bodybuilding for your imagination.”

Terry Denton will be in Childers at the library and the Childers Arts Space today, taking part in the Mammoth Morning of Drawing Fun from 9am.