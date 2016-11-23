Dramatic police chase through CBD ends with arrest

CITY CHASE: A man was arrested after police chased him on foot through the CBD this afternoon.

BUNDABERG police were busy this afternoon with officers involved in a foot pursuit before responding to an alleged assault.

There were dramatic scenes in the CBD as customers and staff ducked for cover while police chased a man just before 3pm.

Witnesses said they saw the man chased through Target before he ran across Woongarra St and into Cornetts IGA.

Police on foot were backed up by two crews in marked police cars, a traffic officer on a motorbike and detectives.

Another witness said it appeared "half the Bundaberg police" was after the man.

ON FOOT: Bundaberg police in the CBD after today's foot chase. Craig Warhurst

The man was caught and arrested near Centrelink before being put into the back of a paddy wagon.

Police said he was wanted over several matters and was also expected to be charged with obstructing police.

An hour later police were called to a home on Churchill St, Svensson Heights after a man received a cut to his finger.

A police spokesman said initial information indicated one man confronted another in the backyard and made threats, before arming himself with a broom.

The man, 35, was struck on the finger with the broom during a confrontation with another man.

The men are known to each other; investigations are continuing.