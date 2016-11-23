32°
News

Dramatic police chase through CBD ends with arrest

Carolyn Archer
| 23rd Nov 2016 5:27 PM
CITY CHASE: A man was arrested after police chased him on foot through the CBD this afternoon.
CITY CHASE: A man was arrested after police chased him on foot through the CBD this afternoon. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG police were busy this afternoon with officers involved in a foot pursuit before responding to an alleged assault.

There were dramatic scenes in the CBD as customers and staff ducked for cover while police chased a man just before 3pm.

Witnesses said they saw the man chased through Target before he ran across Woongarra St and into Cornetts IGA.

Police on foot were backed up by two crews in marked police cars, a traffic officer on a motorbike and detectives.

Another witness said it appeared "half the Bundaberg police" was after the man.

 

ON FOOT: Bundaberg police in the CBD after today&#39;s foot chase.
ON FOOT: Bundaberg police in the CBD after today's foot chase. Craig Warhurst

The man was caught and arrested near Centrelink before being put into the back of a paddy wagon.

Police said he was wanted over several matters and was also expected to be charged with obstructing police.

An hour later police were called to a home on Churchill St, Svensson Heights after a man received a cut to his finger.

A police spokesman said initial information indicated one man confronted another in the backyard and made threats, before arming himself with a broom.

The man, 35, was struck on the finger with the broom during a confrontation with another man.

The men are known to each other; investigations are continuing.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  arrested bundaberg cbd bundaberg police editors picks police chase

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

Another fire warning for Bundaberg as temps soar tomorrow

Another fire warning for Bundaberg as temps soar tomorrow

THE community is being told to brace for another hot day tomorrow as a fire warning goes out across the Wide Bay.

Crash victim has flashbacks to moment husband died

TRAGEDY: Edward Young, 53, died in the crash, two days before Christmas last year.

Driver who caused fatal to serve six months

Scallop wallop: Bundy fishers weighing up their future

FOOD FIGHT: Quinn Van Den Berg shows off local scallops at Ocean Pacific Seafoods at the Bundaberg Port.

Fishers demand fair go for scallop catches

Coin buff brings mint idea to reality

LANDMARK: The 1oz silver coin depicts Bundaberg's historic AMP building.

Bundaberg history captured in a coin

Local Partners

Crews treat man following truck rollover

PARAMEDICS responded to a man involved in a truck rollover.

Special memento chronicles Monto students school years

MEMORIES: Ryan Pickering with a personalised photo box.

A personalised photo box was given to all Monto State High graduates

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 23

GRAB A BAG: The annual Old Bags Lunch, hosted by mayoress Christine Dempsey, is on today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 22

HUMP DAY: Lauren Brisbane from QCamel camel dairy is running a tasting and information session at Alchemy Well-Being Cafe today.

Five things you need to know today

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

"It is a legacy and life is very short and we have worked 22 years with building this up to what it is and why f**k it up now."

Fresh death metal this Friday

Hollow World will make their new single available this Friday. Photo Contributed

Death metal band take a look at humans filth

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Robbie says the joke has gone too far now

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Sienna Skies drop new single from 'A Darker Shade of Truth'

Sienna Skies' brand new LP A Darker Shade of Truth, will be released into the world on December 2. Photo Contributed

Sky is the limit for band's new release

4 BEDROOM BRICK BEAUTY

23 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 2 $257,000

Say Hello to a Good Buy! Inspect this brick beauty in Kepnock. Features 4 bedrooms and is a very neat and tidy older style brick veneer home in a great location...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 O/A $419,000

A newly reduced price, exceptional value for the standard of home that is being presented. Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality...

CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY IN THE CHRISTMAS STREET!

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $225,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

9 M x 6 M SHED ON 6304 SQ METRE BLOCK

24 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

Residential Land Lots of infrastructure here folks, cleared house site, with double brick reinforced ... $185,000

Lots of infrastructure here folks, cleared house site, with double brick reinforced retaining walls. Large 6304m2 block with 9m X 6m shed with power connected.

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $349,990

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a George Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $260,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

MASSIVELY REDUCED! UNBELIEVABLE VALUE!

4 Scherer Boulevard, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 2 O/A $390,000

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, MASSIVE OUTDOOR AREA, GORGEOUS POOL, LOVELY ESTATE The owners are taking a big loss, this is excellent value for money. MUST BE...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car accommodation, 800m2 allotment, air conditioning and a list...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!