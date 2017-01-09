Drama as another beloved Bundy business to shut down

IT'S news to make you cry harder than the scene where Rose couldn't fit Jack on that stupid door.

In a sign of the times, Blockbuster Bundaberg is closing down.

A staff member who wished not to be named confirmed the move to the NewsMail yesterday.

Blockbuster closing down sale. Mike Knott

"We will be stopping rentals on (January) 15th," she said.

Staff at the store, on the corner of Maryborough and Woongarra Sts, were unable to comment further as the only person able to make statements on behalf of Blockbuster is the company's director, Paul Uniacke.

He was unable to return the NewsMail's enquiries as he is on holiday.

The blow to the local business comes as movie lovers turn to streaming services like Netflix, smart TV and downloading.

DVD kiosks are also taking their place, an area into which Blockbuster has heavily invested in recent years, with several appearing across Bundaberg.

On the jobs website Indeed, Bundaberg Blockbuster was highly rated by ex-employees, with one writing, "Blockbuster Bundaberg was one of the best times I have ever had".

"Blockbuster was not only a job but it was a place to have a bit of fun and and have a great time," the person wrote.

"(My) relationship with the other team members at Blockbuster was and still is amazing, we grew to be a family.

"I will always hold it in high regard."

The closure leaves a single video shop in Bundaberg, E-Time at 109 Targo St.