29°
News

Three drivers fighting for the win at Rally Australia

19th Nov 2016 9:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COFFS COAST (NSW): - Andreas Mikkelsen's hopes of ending his Volkswagen FIA World Rally Championship career with a win hung by a thread after the second leg of Kennards Hire Rally Australia on Saturday.

The Norwegian kept four-time world champion Sébastien Ogier and New Zealander Hayden Paddon at bay during a sweltering day on the Coffs Coast roads, but a bizarre problem in the final daytime speed test slashed his advantage.

Then Ogier took a further 0.8sec. off his Volkswagen teammate across the two twilight Destination NSW Super Special Stages on the host city's harbor foreshore.

They will start tomorrow 2.0sec apart and fight over the remaining 57.18km to the end of the season.

Again, large crowds turned out for a second night for the spectacular 1.27 sprint between the harbor and Pacific Ocean beach, witnessing stunning displays of skill as Ogier and Mikkelsen each won a stage.

Mikkelsen started the day 15.4sec ahead but lost most of that when his Volkswagen Polo R's clutch pedal was bent and pushed down on the brake pedal. He drove more than half the 14.84km Valla16 stage with the brakes on and conceded 9.2sec to Ogier.

"I cut a corner like I had lots of others. There was a bang and I think a rock must have hit under the car and bent the clutch pedal across the brake," Mikkelsen said.

Failure to win on Volkswagen's last WRC appearance would likely see Mikkelsen fall short in his effort to overhaul Thierry Neuville in their fight for the championship runner-up position.

 

 

Despite the stakes for their team, the Volkswagen pair agreed they would fight to the finish. Under WRC rules, Mikkelsen tomorrow will have to handle the road-opening disadvantage Ogier has endured for the first two days.


"Seb told me he would help me get second in the championship but it doesn't look like it," Mikkelsen said.

"He is pushing very hard. Sadly we had an incident on the last proper stage where the clutch pedal went over the brake pedal and we drove half the stage with brake pressure on.

"Anyway it makes things really interesting for tomorrow. We will do everything we can to win this rally because we have nothing to lose and everything to gain - and so does Seb, so it will be very interesting."

Paddon was first to attack Mikkelsen in the opening Nambucca test. The Kiwi relegated Ogier to third after a stirring drive through the 50.80km marathon.

When it was repeated this afternoon Ogier piled on the pressure, demoting Paddon and closing on Mikkelsen before the pedal drama.
 

Photos
View Gallery

Road-opener Ogier was worst affected by thick gravel on the roads this morning. The same tracks were cleaner this afternoon, but with the thermometer climbing above 35˚C tyre wear became an issue for all drivers.

Ogier didn't expect to be in second place.

"I didn't expect, with the disadvantage of road position, to be fighting for the win - but now we are," he said.

"Today obviously we had a good drive and good tyre strategy. This morning we were the only ones to take the bet to use soft tyres on the front for the long stage and it worked out for us. At the end of the day it looks interesting for tomorrow."

Paddon ended 10.0sec behind Ogier in his Hyundai i20, but teammate Neuville fell away from the podium battle. The Belgian regretted choosing hard-compound tyres when traction was at its worst this morning.

Paddon also had tyre issues.

"The tyres were good, and only started going off about 5km from the end (of the last forest stage). If I had done much more I might not have got here!

"Tomorrow will be a big push. Obviously it is very close and Seb and Andreas will be pushing each other as well - everybody has nothing to lose. The stages we get tomorrow are quite different to the rest of the rally - they are new and fast in the forest."

The Coffs Coast event will see not only who finishes 2016 runner-up in the WRC, but also the winner of the WRC 2 support series.

Skoda driver Esapekka Lappi of Finland arrived in Australia needing only a win or second place at this final round to lift the crown - and he has not put a foot wrong so far.

Toyota driver Harry Bates is close to winning the Kumho Tyre Australian Rally Championship after series leader Simon Evans blew two tyres on one stage and, and with them, his chances of a fifth title.

Today's visitors included Supercar star and rally fan Craig Lowndes, who met Hayden Paddon during the lunchtime service break.

Asked what he thought of his first WRC experience, Lowndes said: "Oh, look it's fantastic, there no doubt about it, it's great. I think it's the fifth year here at Coffs and we have been chatting to some of the locals in town this morning and a lot of people are right behind it.

"I think it does have a bit of a buzz around the area it's not just here in the service area. You go into town it's a well presented and excellently laid out event."

Sunday's final leg heads north of Coffs Harbour for the first time. Drivers tackle four tests before the rally-closing live TV Power Stage, with bonus points for the fastest three drivers.

WRC STANDINGS AFTER DAY TWO:

1. Andreas Mikkelsen/Anders Jaeger (Volkswagen) Total time 2hr:15:06.2
2. Sébastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia (Volkswagen) +2.0sec.
3. Hayden Paddon/John Kennard (Hyundai) +10.0
4. Thierry Neuville/Nicolas Gilsoul (Hyundai) +21.8
5. Dani Sordo/Marc Martí (Hyundai) +25.4
6. Mads Østberg/Ola Fløene (M-Sport Ford) +1.4
7. Eric Camilli/Benjamin Veillas (M-Sport Ford) +21.1
8. Ott Tänak/Raigo Mõlder (DMACK Ford) +58.2
9. Lorenzo Bertelli/Simone Scattolin (FWRT Ford) +2:36.7
10. Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm (Škoda) +26.1

Topics:  coffs coast editors picks kennards hire rally australia wrc

Three drivers fighting for the win at Rally Australia

Three drivers fighting for the win at Rally Australia

Andreas Mikkelsen is fighting off his Volkswagen teammate Sebastien Ogier and Hyundai's Hayden Paddon heading into Rally Australia's deciding Sunday stages.

Four German tourists involved in two-vehicle traffic crash

Ambulance generic

"These four people were very lucky"

Back to Work grant doubles

Close-up Of Businesspeople With Files Sitting On Chair

Incentive to help with employment

'I wanted to humiliate my victims in the most awful way'

Front page of the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin August 20, 1999, when Peter Scott Griffin pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four women. He was later sentenced in 2000 to 13 years jail.

There are 134 Queenslanders on sexual offender supervision orders.

Local Partners

Our new magistrate in Bundaberg

BUNDABERG has a new sitting magistrate with Belinda Merrin arriving in the Rum City this week.

Pensioner needs $6k in two weeks or he may go blind

VISION IMPAIRED: Charles Pocock needs urgent eye surgery or he may be left blind.

Don't won't bulk bill surgery

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 18

DON'T CRY FOR ME: Michael Dart stars as Che and Isabella Beutel as the title character in the Playhouse's production of Evita.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 17

WRITE STUFF: Dads Read launches in Childers today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend has been extended and now starts today.

Five things you need to know today

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke has joined the cast of the upcoming 'Star Wars' Han Solo spin-off movie.

Ricky Martin will have a loud wedding

Singer Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin planning a loud wedding

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Model Chrissy Teigen has encouraged mums to be open about postpartum depression.

Model says mums have unrealistic expectations for themselves

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

20 all-time greatest country music hits revealed

Patsy Cline.

Listing off classic songs

The Chefs Line gets shake-up

SBS food presenter Maeve OMeara.

The SBS favourite will have a very different look in the near future

Ewan McGregor forgives director's snub almost 20 years on

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in T2: Trainspotting.

Trainspotting star opens up about filming the sequel

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...

MODERN UNIT IN A BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

16/12 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $220,000

Here is an opportunity for the keen investor or for someone just looking for a low maintenance lifestyle in a friendly complex. The security gated Regency Heights...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

CREATE YOUR OWN LIFESTYLE ON 5 ACRES

114 Matts Road, Pine Creek 4670

Residential Land 1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your ... $79,000...

1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your doorstep. The land is level at the top then slopes downhill towards the 2 dams, an old concrete...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!